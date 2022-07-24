Save 21% on Terraforming Mars and conquer the Red Planet – Space.com

Ads

Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Alexander Cox published 5 March 22

The popular inter-planet colonization board game is 21% off on Amazon.

Terraforming Mars is now 21% off on Amazon, and which is a pretty stellar deal for the popular space board game.

This is a saving of over $14 (opens in new tab) for a popular space board game that revolves around galactic colonialization of Mars. Set in the 2400s, mankind is terraforming the red planet by trying to improve oxygen levels, raise the temperature and ocean coverage until the red planet becomes habitable.

While this is a good deal, if you want more in-depth coverage of space board games then be sure to check out our best space board games (opens in new tab) and space board games deals (opens in new tab) guides. If you like space games but this isn’t quite the deal for you, then you can also check out our Lego space deals (opens in new tab) and best VR space games (opens in new tab) pages.

Not to mention this game features at the top of our best space board games, so now is a great time to grab a deal.

Terraforming Mars $69.95 now $54.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Save 23% on a popular space board game that sees players colonize the red planet and attempt to raise the oxygen levels, temperature of the planet and increase ocean coverage to make Mars habitable for mankind.

Suitable for one to five players aged 12 and above, Terraforming Mars is a great mix of entertainment – in colonizing another planet and playing with peers, and educational – learning about what it might actually take to do that.

Saving over $15 on a game that features at the top of our best space board games guide is a great deal. It provides hours of fun and there are even expansions to add more layers to this game too. Do you have what it takes to move mankind from one planet to another?

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.

Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter

Get breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!

Thank you for signing up to Space. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source