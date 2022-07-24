Disney+ Hotstar onboards eight sponsors for new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ | Mint – Mint

Ads

The popularity of reality shows has been growing, and as one of India’s longest-running reality talk show, Koffee with Karan establishes new standards with each new season

NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming platform owned by Walt Disney, said it has sold 100% of its ad inventory for the seventh season of its chat show Koffee with Karan that premieres on Thursday. Having onboarded eight brands, the show will be co-powered by luxury brand retailer Ajio Luxe and coffee brand Bru while Amazon Alexa, electronics brand BoAt and Only Natural Diamonds will be special partners. Just like previous seasons, the show will have Audi as driving partner, and its lighting partner will be Jaquar Bath+ Light. Makeup platform MyGlamm will serve as presenting sponsor.

The eight brands will drive synergies with in-show integrations, the company said. Host Karan Johar will be turning on the Jaquar lights for the show’s signature Rapid Fire Round, for instance.

“The popularity of reality shows has been growing, and as one of India’s longest-running reality talk show, Koffee with Karan establishes new standards with each new season, creating excitement for viewers and advertisers alike. The complete sell out of the show’s ad inventory is a testimony to this fact, and with Koffee with Karan going Disney+ Hotstar exclusive, it offers a great opportunity for our advertisers to connect with their audiences,” a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said in a statement.

To be sure, in order to hook new customers and engage their loyal fans, broadcasters are increasingly taking spin-offs or some versions of their popular TV shows to OTT platforms. Like Koffee With Karan that earlier aired on Star World, the network is already streaming a spin-off of its popular soap Anupamaa titled Namaste America which takes the protagonist 20 years back in time. Netflix too had planned a spin-off on the Baahubali franchise based on a back story of one of the characters though the show is on hold for now.

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source