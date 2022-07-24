Apple seeds second macOS Monterey 12.5 Release Candidate to developers – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has seeded a second Release Candidate beta for its upcoming macOS Monterey 12.5 software update, just under a week after providing the first RC to developers.

The latest builds of Apple’s various operating systems can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.

The second release candidate comes six days after Apple seeded the first macOS 12.5 RC. Apple released the fifth beta version on July 5.

The macOS 12.5 betas so far have taken the form of a bug fix and performance improvement release, with no visible user-facing changes to report. It is also currently being offered in beta alongside macOS Ventura.

AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly recommend users don’t install the betas on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, as there is the remote possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to make sure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating.

Have the MacOS 13 beta on my M1 MBAir 16/1TB and 14″ M1 Max MBPro 64/4TB laptops. There have been issues on the 14″ beta v3.i

The 16″ Intel MBPro 64.8TB is still on MacOS 12.4 until the settled 12.5 is released. Don’t want all systems to be beta based.

Both macOS Ventura and iOS 16 introduce the ability to remove the background from photos, but both Adobe Photoshop and Pixelmator Pro have had a head start. Here's how they compare.

For years, the Mac has been seen as a safer platform than competitors. But, there are still steps you can and should take to keep yourself safe.

The Keychron Q5 is the company's newest wired mechanical keyboard, and is a full-sized keyboard in a compact shell that will appeal to not just gamers, but regular users as well.

Ads

'See' trailer released at San Diego Comic Con in Apple TV+ show teases

T-Mobile agrees to pay $500m to end 2021 hack lawsuit

Daily deals July 23: $999 M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, $55 Razer Kishi, $145 Netgear Orbi Pro, more

Netflix now features an external subscription button on iOS

Apple renews sci-fi hit 'For All Mankind' for a fourth season

What to expect from Apple's Q3 2022 earnings report on July 28

The best external SSDs to use with your Mac

The best language learning apps for iPhone & Mac

Both macOS Ventura and iOS 16 introduce the ability to remove the background from photos, but both Adobe Photoshop and Pixelmator Pro have had a head start. Here's how they compare.

For years, the Mac has been seen as a safer platform than competitors. But, there are still steps you can and should take to keep yourself safe.

The Keychron Q5 is the company's newest wired mechanical keyboard, and is a full-sized keyboard in a compact shell that will appeal to not just gamers, but regular users as well.

If you're looking for Thunderbolt 4-compatible hubs and docks so that you can add more connectivity to your Mac, we've curated some of the best docking and port-expanding accessories currently on the market.

The Sonos Ray is a new budget-friendly offering from the premium audio maker that now has a more affordable soundbar that sits below the Beam and Arc.

Apple has given the MacBook Air its first major refresh after it transitioned to Apple Silicon. Here's how the new M2 version measures against the 2020 M1 model in our hands-on tests.

The LG UltraWide 40WP95C-W is an exceptional curved Thunderbolt Display that provides valuable screen space to Mac users.

Customizable Lock Screens arrive on iPhone as part of iOS 16. We go hands-on with the new feature to test out how it works, what it can do, and what options Apple has included for us.

Bellroy's Mod Case + Wallet may be the ultimate solution for those who want a great MagSafe iPhone case with a matching wallet as it fixes some of Apple's missteps.

Apple's redesign of the MacBook Air incorporating the M2 Apple Silicon processor makes it the best option for most people who want to own a portable Mac.

The Canon imagePrograf Pro-1000 is a professional-grade photo printer capable of A2 prints, but while it is high-cost, it's a good choice for those serious about photography.

OWC's Envoy Pro SX offers high-speed external storage in a protective and muted casing, and is a solid choice for expanding storage on a Mac without paying Apple's premium.

Valve's Steam Deck portable PC gaming console is hard to get right now because of assorted supply chain issues. But, for long-time Mac-centric gamers not only does it open up a whole new world of games, it restores the ability to play many long-gone 32-bit games of yore.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source