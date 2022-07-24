The best Apple MacBook deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Lily Rose
July 1, 2022 / 7:31 AM / Essentials
It’s no secret that Apple products typically go on sale during Amazon Prime Day. But what you may not know is that there’s no need to wait if you’re looking for a new Apple MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. That’s because Amazon already has several MacBook models on sale during its early Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.
Top products in this article:
Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,179 (regularly from $1,249)
13″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $1,198 (regularly $1,300)
Apple is well-known for its laptops that combine computing power with a sleek, iconic physical design. Thanks to its solid, aluminum build, a MacBook is tough on the outside. And its macOS operating system provides an environment for smooth, time-efficient workflows.
If all this has you curious about Apple MacBooks, then we’re here with good news: Apple makes a laptop for everyone. Whether you’re a student who needs to do homework (and stream movies), a creative who needs to see work in vivid display, a business pro who needs tons of memory storage, or an everyday user who just needs a device to comb our website to look for , we’ve found the perfect Apple MacBook laptop for you.
If you’ve been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to shop deals on the Apple MacBook, you don’t have to wait anymore. Amazon has a selection of Apple MacBooks on sale right now. Keep reading to discover the best Apple MacBook deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Are you a graphic designer? Do you work in a visual medium? Then the MacBook Air model with 512GB of storage, not to mention an 8-core CPU, may be for you. This version of the laptop is better suited than the 256GB model for graphics-intensive tasks, such as photo editing and graphic design. (That said, if you’re willing to spend more than $1,000 on a MacBook Air, then know you’ll likely be better off upgrading to the often-identically priced, 13-inch MacBook Pro.)
Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,179 (reduced from $1,249)
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air. The MacBook Pro also features a customizable Apple Touch Bar.
Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro offers 256GB and 512GB models. We found deals on Amazon for both.
13″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $1,198 (regularly $1,299)
13″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,449 (regularly $1,499)
Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,299 (regularly $2,499)
While you won’t find the latest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 7, on discount at Apple right now, you can save big on all Apple Watch models at Amazon.
Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 — and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It’s going for $429 right now — that’s down from the $499 Apple list price.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (regularly $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (regularly $499)
The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $359 (regularly $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 (regularly $529)
The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that’s 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.
Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $230 (reduced from $279)
Amazon’s a good bet for finding everyday savings on Apple AirPods. The best deals we spotted were on two of the line’s latest iterations, the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max, but you’ll even save money on a set of second-generation Apple AirPods.
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on sale at Amazon right now for $120. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $120 (reduced from $159)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $169 (reduced from $179)
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality.
Now at $200, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.
Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (reduced from $249)
Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you’ll pay $549; buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you’ll pay $479.
Apple AirPods Max, $479 and up (regularly $549)
Amazon has deals on each of Apple’s iPad product lines ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we’ve highlighted one price for each item.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $309 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too!
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Available in four colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the purple iPad Mini 6 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB) (purple), $460 (reduced from $499)
Apple iPad Mini 6 (256 GB) (space gray), $639
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $749 (reduced from $799)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are the best-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover.
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.
Apple Pencil 2, $129
If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.
Apple Magic Keyboard, $99
The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9″) (deep navy), $99
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9″) (English lavender), $79
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3″) (electric orange), $59
Don’t forget to check Amazon for deals on Apple Watch bands, too. There are deals on both official Apple merch and stylish choices from third-party manufacturers.
This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.
The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models.
Apple Watch modern buckle band, $100 (regularly $149)
This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.
Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)
Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors.
Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack), $10 (reduced from $20)
This molded-rubber, Pan-African-flag-inspired Apple Watch sport band lists for $49 at Apple, but is going for $19 at Amazon — a savings of $30.
Apple Watch sport band in Black Unity (44 mm): $19 (regularly $49)
Another Apple accessory you can get a deal on at Amazon right now – and in advance of Prime Day – is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save over $10 by buying it on Amazon, and get it for $87.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)
These Apple products are not currently on sale but they’re still worth checking out.
Though it’s not the latest model, the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has plenty of cool going for it. It’s water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors your heart rate and even sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It works as an altimeter, and has an emergency SOS feature that’ll allow you to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $254
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event’s deals are for Amazon Prime members only.
Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don’t have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here’s our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:
