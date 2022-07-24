Abra CEO Bullish on Ethereum, Predicts ETH Could Hit $40000 – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms
Abra’s CEO has predicted that the price of ether could reach $40,000. He’s more bullish on Ethereum than Bitcoin. “The use cases are through the roof,” said the executive.
The CEO of crypto trading platform Abra, Bill Barhydt, shared his thoughts on why he is more bullish about Ethereum than Bitcoin in an interview with CNBC Friday. He also predicts that the price of ether (ETH) could reach $40,000, a significant increase from the cryptocurrency’s current price.
Barhydt explained, “Ethereum’s network effect is based on this idea that it could become the world’s computers. It’s being used for stablecoins, NFTs [non-fungible tokens], defi [decentralized finance] … and gaming now.”
The CEO expects that “with staking coming,” there will be “a massive influx of people trying to hold ethereum.” Comparing the network effects of Ethereum to Bitcoin, he opined:
The network effects for Ethereum in the short-term are actually more bullish to me because of the use cases that are just starting to play out.
He continued: “If the gas fees and the transaction fees come down, which is the promise of the proof-of-stake, look out, because now all of the impediments of those network effects are taken out of the way.”
However, the executive warned: “We may have a bit of a sell-the-news effect after the initial rush to stake happens with the upgrade in June or July — whenever it happens, the upgrade to proof-of-stake — so you may see kind of sell-the-news pullback.”
Nonetheless, Barhydt said without mentioning a specific time frame:
I think you are talking potentially $30,000 – $40,000 ethereum.
He opined: “It’s deflationary. The use cases are through the roof. It’s just all the stars are lining up for ethereum in my opinion right now.”
Meanwhile, a panel of fintech experts at Finder.com is less bullish than the Abra CEO. The panel previously predicted that ETH would reach $50,788 by 2030. That estimate has been lowered to $26,338. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $2,518 based on data from Bitcoin.com Markets.
What do you think about Barhydt’s ethereum price prediction? Let us know in the comments section below.
A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.
Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.
Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year
The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.
NFT Sales Volume Saw a Small Uptick This Week — Moonbirds, Mutant Apes Take Top Sales
Non-fungible token (NFT) sales saw a small uptick over the last week as $658.4 million in NFT sales were recorded, up 3.35% in seven days. Out of 15 blockchains, Polygon-based NFT sales saw the largest increase in volume, jumping 106.68% … read more.
Check all the news here
Abra CEO Bullish on Ethereum, Predicts ETH Could Hit $40000 – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News
by Kevin Helms