2 days ago
Don’t miss 50% off Adweek’s Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R, Wendy’s, Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1.
Facebook began rolling out a new way for users of its flagship mobile application on Android and iOS to experience content, enabling them to choose between a Home tab and a Feeds tab.
Register to continue reading!
David Cohen is editor of Adweek’s Social Pro Daily.
Twitter Teams Up With AP, Reuters on Misinformation
By David Cohen
Reddit Tests Full-Screen Video Player
By David Cohen
Twitter Wraps Up 2020 Summer Olympic Games
By David Cohen
Twitter Blue Adds ‘View in Reader Mode’ Button to Threads
By David Cohen
Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right
Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox
How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey
Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management
The New Golden Age of Television Advertising
By MNTN
The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing
By PayPal
The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose
By Amazon Ads
Connected Commerce Promises a More Direct Relationship With Shoppers
By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem.
Facebook Begins Rolling Out Feeds, Home Tabs in Android, iOS Apps – Adweek
2 days ago