Hulu Is Driving More Streaming Subscribers to Disney Than Marvel or Star Wars – The Wall Street Journal

Hulu has emerged as Walt Disney fastest-growing U.S. streaming service, just as the company loads up on more adult-focused entertainment in a bid to expand its reach to a wider variety of viewers.

New subscriptions to Hulu have outpaced those of Disney’s flagship streaming platform, Disney+, in 18 of the past 24 months, and total new subscriptions to Hulu have exceeded those to Disney+ in each of the last six quarters, according to data from subscriber-measurement firm Antenna.

