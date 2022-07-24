Lucky Player Wins A Second 5000x Jackpot on Bitcoin.com's Crypto Casino, Bags Another 3 BTC – Promoted Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

Book of Aztec unleashes the power of luck, and dishes out a massive 5,000x multiplier!

When it rains, it pours – but it’s pouring money, or more precisely bitcoin (BTC), for this lucky player on our crypto casino!

We reported earlier in March ‘21 that a lucky player has bagged not one but two epic wins within minutes of each other. The consecutive wins worth more than $175,000 came on a popular slot game ‘The Dog House Megaways’ by Pragmatic Play at Bitcoin.com Games.

Now, the same player has bagged another jackpot win of over 3 BTC on Book of Aztec by Amatic. What’s notable in this instance is that while the first win came after a massive 13,780x multiplier, this second win was secured with a 5,000x multiplier. Nevertheless, in the context of such big multipliers, the initial bet value is of minuscule importance.



Bitcoin.com Games, offers various types of casino games including exciting slot and table games, games with big jackpots, and even a live casino with real dealers on the other side interacting with you. Players can choose from a range of fantastic slots that often accumulate crazy jackpots. Placing a bet on these games unlocks the opportunity for players to land insane multipliers, many of them going upwards of 100,000x!

Bitcoin.com Games is a premium gaming portal that has been growing in popularity ever since its inception. With big jackpots and money multipliers being rewarded every week, the casino has seemingly become a thriving place for players to test their luck, and possibly, win life-changing money.

