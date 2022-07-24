Discovery Plus Review 2022: Everything you Need to Know – Sportsnaut

Ads

Discovery Plus is a streaming service primarily dedicated to non-fiction shows covering food, home, relationships, true crime, the paranormal, and more from 14 networks, including Discovery, TCL, Animal Planet, the Food Network, and Lifetime. With a library of over 60,000 episodes, the Discovery Plus package offers a diverse range of titles, from original reality TV like “Serving the Hamptons” to award-winning BBC natural history documentaries.

With shows fronted by well-known personalities, including Guy Fieri and Chip and Joanna Gaines, the Discovery Plus streaming library provides a wealth of high-quality, entertaining programming. This makes it the ideal streaming service for reality TV fans and documentary addicts that want to delve deeper into niche interests and have the flexibility to watch their favorite shows on-demand.

The Basic Discovery Plus package costs $4.99 per month for access to over 60,000 episodes of non-fiction content spanning all genres. The package is sometimes described as ad-lite, as the main difference between this and the more expensive package is that Discovery Plus has ads.

There’s something for all fans of non-fiction shows in the Discovery Plus library, from competition shows to educational content to documentaries on channels like Animal Planet, the History Channel, the Science Channel, and A&E Network.

For more light-hearted viewing, there are plenty of reality TV options covering relationships, food, home, and travel. Some of the most popular of these, like “90 Day Fiancé” and “House Hunters,” can be streamed 24/7 on the Discovery Plus channels, meaning you can tune in anytime.

​​While there’s no option to pay annually for Discovery Plus, you can opt to test the service via the seven-day free trial before committing. The Discovery Plus plan also has an exceptionally affordable option for eligible students, active-duty military, and veterans for a monthly price of just $2.99. Some Verizon customers can also access Discovery Plus for free.

For $6.99 per month, you can enjoy all the features of the Discovery Plus package without ads. This means the same access to more than 60,000 episodes and Discovery Plus channels streaming popular shows. But whether you’re watching “90 Day Fiancé,” “American Detective,” or “Planet Earth,” you can stream your favorite TV shows without interruptions or ads.

There’s no option to make an annual payment for Discovery Plus (Ad-Free), but a seven-day free trial is also available. Student, military, and veteran discounts are unavailable with the ad-free package.

Discovery Plus provides live coverage of some sports, such as international cycling competitions like the Tour de France and motorcycle racing like the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix. You can also livestream summer and winter Olympic events and access an extensive list of sports documentaries.

However, the relatively small range of sports offerings means die-hard sports fans will likely benefit from a more comprehensive sports streaming service while using Discovery Plus for extra entertainment on top of that.

Discovery Plus is a cost-effective option compared to other on-demand streaming services, complete with an extensive content library. But the library is solely dedicated to non-fiction content, so if that’s your favorite TV genre, then the Discovery Plus package is a high-quality bargain. But, if you also want the option to watch movies and dramas, a package that offers a broader mix of content, such as Hulu, might be a better option.

Discovery Plus isn’t the only package that caters to a specific viewing niche — Disney Plus and ESPN Plus do the same for Disney content and sports. However, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also offer the option to sign up for the Disney Bundle so that you can access a wider variety of content.

Households with multiple members may be better off with packages like the Disney Bundle, which provides an extensive content library that caters to all tastes. But for non-fiction lovers, the Discovery Plus package offers plenty of must-watch shows for a price that’s hard to beat.

Discovery Plus doesn’t have a live TV streaming option, unlike Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. So, to access live sports, events, and news, you’ll have to sign up for an additional service on top of Discovery Plus.

While Discovery Plus offers an impressive range of programs, its library doesn’t contain every season of all shows. The library also doesn’t have the latest episodes of certain shows, so if a program you want to watch is currently airing, there may be a delay before the latest episodes are available on Discovery Plus.

With a range of shows drawn from 14 popular networks and original content, Discovery Plus has cornered the market regarding non-fiction TV. The relatively low cost of the streaming service means you’ll be investing less than you would for other similar services with access to shows that suit all interests.

For fans of reality TV and documentaries, Discovery Plus is a must-have. It’s also a high-quality option for those looking for an affordable way to supplement their existing entertainment setup with an extensive library of non-fiction, on-demand content.

Keep in mind that there are no cancelation fees or charges. You can also cancel your subscription via the device you use to watch Discovery Plus.

Discovery Plus is a worthwhile streaming subscription for those who already have access to enough live TV, sports, movies, and series but are looking to top up their entertainment content. The range of quality programming that Discovery Plus offers means anyone can find something they love. Plus, the service’s price point makes it one of the most affordable streaming libraries on the market.

Although it might not hold up as a stand-alone service, Discovery Plus offers a lot to individuals or families who love non-fiction shows and want an affordable streaming option.

