Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1,206 – MSPoweruser

Pradeep

@pradeepviswav

Dec 23, 2021



You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1,206 (was $1699) from Amazon US. If you prefer a laptop with a touch screen, check out the deal on Surface Book 3 from Microsoft Store. You can now get Surface Book 3 13-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1499 (was $1999). Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

Surface Laptop 4 features:

Find the deal here at Amazon.

