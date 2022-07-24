Nothing Phone 1 Might Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – Gizbot

Ads

Qualcomm is holding a launch event on the 20th of May, and the company is expected to launch at least two new smartphone processors. As per the leaks, Qualcomm will announce the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and we could also expect a few more mid-tier 5G chipsets from Qualcomm.

We should also get an update on smartphones that will be using these new chips, and brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Samsung are expected to tease their upcoming smartphones which will use one of these chipsets. And we believe Nothing is one such brand.

As per the latest speculations, the Nothing Phone 1 will be one of the first smartphones to use the all-new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which is an upper-mid-range 5G chipset. Similarly, devices like the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is also speculated to use the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC will be the most powerful 7 series processor from the company and is expected to match the performance of the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 888+. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will not just be a powerful chip, but it is also expected to be an energy-efficient processor based on a 4nm fabrication processor from either Samsung or TSMC.

The Nothing Phone 1 is likely to be an upper-mid-range 5G smartphone and is likely to be based on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. We expect the smartphone to have around a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the smartphone might even have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to have 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The smartphone might not come with a microSD card slot, but it is likely to have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for the 5G network on both slots.

In terms of software, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to ship with Android 12 OS with a custom Nothing Launcher on top. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 1 is likely to have a dual-camera setup with a dedicated wide-angle and an ultra-wide angle lens.

Considering the features, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to be priced around Rs. 35,000 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to have some sort of transparent design and might even offer features like wireless charging and IP rating against water and dust resistance.

