MacBook Air M2, M1 models get BIG price cut on Apple website, Plus FREE AirPods – HT Tech

MacBook Air M2 has barely reached the shelves but its already getting a big price cut! Apple has rolled out its “Back to School” sale for students, wherein one can save a massive amount on various MacBook and iPad models. And while the other MacBook models are coming in at similar prices you get on third-party e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon, it is the MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 that are available with best deals. Apple is also dropping the price on the M1 iPad Pro models as well as the M1 iPad Air.

As part of the “Back to School” offer, only students can avail these offers on the Macs and iPads. The sale is also dropping the price on various related accessories scubas Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and AppleCare+. In order to get these prices, Apple will verify whether you are a student. The sale began from June 24 and will go on until September 22.

Once Apple completes the verification process, you can avail the various deals and discounts on MacBook and iPad models.

It is the MacBook Air M2 that will offer a discount of Rs. 10000 over its original price. Hence, students can get the M2 MacBook Air at a starting price of Rs. 109900. Note that the MacBook Air M2 will be available from July.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is also available on sale a discounted price of Rs. 119900, which isn’t a bad deal considering you get the new M2 chip inside. The M1 MacBook Air from 2020 is also available on sale with a discounted price of Rs. 89,990 for its base model.

Those needing the extra processing power of the MacBook Pro models are at luck too. The 14-inch MacBook Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs. 175,410, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro will start at a price of Rs. 215,910.

Those needing an iPad can get good deals as well. The 11-inch iPad Pro M1 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 68,300, while the newly launched M1 iPad Air is available at a starting price of Rs. 50,780.

Once you book your product under the sale, Apple will give you a pair of the 2nd Gen AirPods as a complimentary gift. Apple says that customers can also upgrade to the AirPods Gen 3 at a price of Rs. 6400, and the AirPods Pro and a price of Rs. 12,200.

