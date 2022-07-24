Is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock About to Get Hot Thursday? – InvestorsObserver

Ads

The market has been high on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock recently. MSFT gets a Bullish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator.



See Full MSFT Report Microsoft Corporation has a Bullish sentiment reading. Find out what this means for you and get the rest of the rankings on MSFT!

What is Stock Sentiment?

In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Sentiment is how investors, or the market, feels about a stock. There are lots of ways to measure sentiment. At the core, sentiment is pretty easy to understand. If a stock is going up, investors must be bullish, while if it is going down, sentiment is bearish. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator looks at price trends over the past week and also considers changes in volume. Increasing volume can mean a trend is getting stronger, while decreasing volume can mean a trend is nearing a conclusion. For stocks that have options, our system also considers the balance between calls, which are often bets that the price will go up, and puts, which are frequently bets that the price will fall.



What’s Happening With MSFT Stock Today?

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock has fallen -0.9% while the S&P 500 has risen 0.04% as of 9:55 AM on Thursday, Jul 21. MSFT is lower by -$2.35 from the previous closing price of $262.27 on volume of 2,419,677 shares. Over the past year the S&P 500 has fallen -8.37% while MSFT is lower by -6.95%. MSFT earned $9.58 a per share in the over the last 12 months, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. To screen for more stocks like Microsoft Corporation click here.

More About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops). Click Here to get the full Stock Report for Microsoft Corporation stock.

