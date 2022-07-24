Shiba Inu And Robinhood-a Great RelationSHIB – TronWeekly

Ads

July 8, 2022 by Aishwarya shashikumar

Shiba Inus, Bitcoin, and other readily available digital assets can now be moved in and out of the well-known trading software Robinhood by users.

Early in April, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, was officially added to Robinhood after receiving more than 500,000 votes in a Change.org petition.

Shiba Inu has been added to the list of cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Compound (COMP), making a total of 11 cryptocurrencies accessible.

The cryptocurrency that Robinhood users had sought the most was the canine token. 559,661 people have signed a petition on Change.org calling for the quirky coin to be listed.

Shiba Inu should be listed on the platform, but Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev and other prominent executives have evaded the topic again and time again, stoking rumors among the public. Christine Brown, the business’s chief operations officer for its crypto division, made it plain in November 2021 that the company valued quality over numbers, perhaps as a dig at crypto-native rivals with laxer listing regulations.

In the beginning of 2018, Robinhood added support for cryptocurrency trading, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Later in the same year, it also included Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin in the mix. Even though the cryptocurrency industry has advanced significantly since 2018, the corporation had held off until now on launching new coins.

On Wednesday, the principal developer of the widely used meme cryptocurrency SHIB hinted at plans to expand the Shiba Inu ecosystem with a decentralized stablecoin, the TREAT reward token, and a collectible card game for its metaverse.

Shytoshi Kusama, a pseudonymous developer, said in a Medium blog post that “independent developers” are creating a decentralized stablecoin called SHI that “seems to sidestep the pitfalls identified in prior moonshots” — most likely alluding to the multibillion-dollar Terra/luna disaster. The blog post stated that the team hopes to release SHI later in 2022 and expects to provide more details as it approaches its final form.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was priced at $0.00001111 with a daily rise of 5.55% according to CoinMarketCap data.

