Android Automotive: How Some Automakers Are Upping Their Infotainment Game – Forbes

Google’s Android operating system is best known for powering more than 80% of the world’s smartphones. Android Auto and Android Automotive are related Google products but are offshoots designed to give drivers access to their content via a touchscreen in their cars.

Whether it’s messaging services, music streaming, social networks or automotive infotainment, the internet giant’s consumer-facing products can be perplexing.

The Android operating system is open source, which means it’s available for anyone to download and build for myriad applications. The most common use is in phones and tablets, but it’s also been used for June countertop smart ovens, Peloton exercise bikes and cars. The beauty of the open-source software is that Google can allow use but doesn’t have to provide official support.

While Android found a place in automotive dashboards, there is no real synchronicity between it and the version designed for mobile devices.

In 2015, Google released Android Auto. Android Auto and the very similar Apple CarPlay are not full-blown operating systems. Both systems can act more as a device driver that enables the smartphone to interact with the infotainment system. A device driver typically acts as a translation layer between an external device to work with a computer. For example, a mouse, trackpad or trackball all provide the same basic functionality when plugged into a computer: the user can move the cursor around the screen and select different items. However, each has a unique physical interface.

In the world of cars, touchscreens, rotary controllers, touchpads, steering wheel buttons and other devices are used to control functions on the screen. Android Auto takes the multiple signals and translates them into one common command that the phone understands. The phone then projects data from approved apps, such as maps or audio, onto the screen.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay each have proprietary graphical layouts that look different from each other but function in much of the same way. For example, all audio apps playback through a common template, so the driver doesn’t have to hunt around regardless of whether they use Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music or Pocket Casts.

Both Android Auto and CarPlay require a phone to be present and paired with the car. The early implementations required a USB cable, but many vehicles now support wireless connectivity.

In 2017, Google launched an entity separate from Android Auto called Android Automotive. It’s a full operating system optimized for powering vehicle infotainment systems. Android Automotive competes with Linux or QNX, systems that have had an infotainment stronghold in the industry over the past decade. An increasing number of automakers are migrating to Android Automotive, including Volvo Car Group, Renault, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) and General Motors. Ford will make the switch in 2023.

But up until recently, some automakers only used parts of Android Automotive.

In the world of handheld devices, Google offers a proprietary closed-source software called Google Mobile Services (GMS) that can be bundled with Android. This product contains the Play Store, Contacts, Maps, Gmail as well as Google Assistant, and it must be licensed from Google.

Some device makers choose to forego GMS. Most notably is Amazon’s Fire tablets, which have corresponding Amazon-built apps and services. In China where Google opts not to do business, domestic Chinese phone makers also spin off their own version.

In the vehicle space, there is Google Automotive Services (GAS), which is a similar bundle to GMS that includes the store, maps and calendar. Stellantis built its Uconnect 5 infotainment system on Android Automotive but opted to use TomTom maps and Amazon Alexa voice services instead of GMS.

As much as phone makers create their own look and feel for Android to create a distinct personality for a Samsung phone versus one made by Google or LG, the same applies to automakers. This year the high-end Polestar 2 electric sedan launched its own version of Android Automotive with GAS. Polestar, which is related to Volvo, use a vertical screen to display the system. GM’s take on Android Automotive uses landscape-oriented screens.

The first GM vehicles to reach customers with Android Automotive are its 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban as well as its GMC luxury division’s Yukon. Many others will arrive in the coming months, including the refreshed Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, the uber-expensive Hummer EV pickup and SUV and the premium Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover.

The infotainment screen inside of the 2022 Tahoe doesn’t look very different from the 2021 version. It has several pages of eight-icon grids with some shortcuts docked vertically at the left edge. The icons include Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play store, which gives the option to log in with a Google account.

Once logged in, the driver can download approved Android apps such as NPR One, Spotify, Tidal, Hoopla, Libby and PocketCasts. These download and run directly in the infotainment with no phone required. Logging into the individual apps syncs data to corresponding accounts.

It’s likely drivers will find any of the current or upcoming Android Automotive-based infotainment systems superior to what automakers already have been providing. The GM Android Automotive interface works well, is easy to use and is very responsive. Google Assistant is arguably the best digital voice assistant between it, Siri and Amazon Alexa.

Google Assistant is activated with a tap on the touchscreen, a button on the steering wheel or “Hey Google.” Earlier generations of in-vehicle voice recognition had limited vocabularies and often required a sequence of commands to enter a destination, but Google Assistant comes closer to natural language capability. Since it uses Google, it can find destinations by any known aliases or nicknames (“Go to the Ren Cen” brought up directions to GM’s headquarters building at the Renaissance Center in Detroit).

The Assistant also controls other vehicle functions like climate. “Hey Google, I’m cold,” will bump the temperature a couple of degrees while, “My feet are cold,” will redirect the warm air to lower vents. The assistant will also play music from installed apps and users with smart home devices can connect to garage door openers, lights or thermostats.

For iPhone users, there is nothing about Android Automotive that prevents the use of Apple devices. Polestar 2 launched without Apple CarPlay support, but compatibility is expected to arrive soon via an over-the-air update. GM’s implementation offered wireless CarPlay support from day one.

The only real potential downside to Android Automotive is privacy. Google also collects location data and other information about how the vehicle is used. However, automakers collect the same data for their own internal use, and anyone that uses Chrome, Android or just Google search is susceptible to the same type of tracking. Apple also collects data through the CarPlay interface though it has less access than Google.

