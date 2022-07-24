Super Bowl on Hulu: Everything you need to watch Rams vs Bengals – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
Hulu requires an upgrade to watch Super Bowl 2022
It’s almost time to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Hulu, so we thought this was a good time to explain how to do so. The only way, if you didn’t already know, is through one of the best cable TV alternatives: Hulu’s live TV package.
Yes, while we wish the entry-level Hulu offered the big game, it doesn’t: Hulu with Live TV is the only way to watch the Super Bowl on Hulu. This $69 per month streaming service packs a ton of channels, and NBC (the official home of the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 and all the Super Bowl commercials) is the only way you can see the big game on Hulu. Though, channels vary by market (more on that below).
On top of that, Hulu with Live TV bundles in two major streaming services: Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The former is the only place to watch hyped and upcoming shows including Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker will finally have a rematch.
And, yes, Hulu with Live TV may be pricier than Sling TV and YouTube TV, but you can’t watch all of (minus the Spider-Man movies and that Hulk movie) the Marvel movies in order on those services, can you?
Hulu with Live TV is also customizable, allowing you to add on the likes of HBO, Showtime and Starz (Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first streaming service). You can also add more sports and entertainment networks to its already impressive selection of over 70 channels. But if this all sounds too expensive? Check out the Super Bowl on Peacock (one of the many ways to watch the Super Bowl on Roku).
Since the Super Bowl is on NBC, you’ll want to first confirm that Hulu offers NBC to your area. When you sign up for Hulu (opens in new tab) click “VIEW CHANNELS IN YOUR AREA.” Then, plug in your zip code, hit Submit and you should see if you get NBC. Early results are good, as Hulu, unlike Sling TV, offers NBC in the upstate NY region where I couldn’t watch SNL live last year.
Then, when you sign up for Hulu, make sure to select Hulu with Live TV.
The next piece of advice is to sign up and tune in well before the 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT start time this Sunday (February 13). Make sure everything works right before settling in. If it doesn’t, you might want to check out another option, such as watching the Super Bowl on Sling TV or Peacock.
Hulu (opens in new tab), as noted above, is $69 per month (opens in new tab). And since it doesn’t have a free trial, I again advise you kick the tires early and cancel quick, asking for a refund, if it doesn’t work. It’s also worth checking our Hulu promo codes page for price cuts.
Hulu (opens in new tab) also offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid’s Tale and movie exclusives including Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it’s got the entire FX catalog. Hulu with Live TV (opens in new tab) costs $69.99 per month.
Hulu with Live TV is nearly ubiquitous, as it exists inside of the normal Hulu app. So, we’ve come up with a list of links to help you download them all.
If we don’t have a link below, just search “Hulu” in the app store section of your device.
In terms of regular TV-watching, check out my article on the app that changed the way I watch TV (also, it’s free).
