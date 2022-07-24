[Working] 3 Ways to Save Instagram Live Video or Download it Later – Gadgets To Use

Ads

Apart from Instagram‘s Story, Posts, and IGTV, the Live video feature has recently gained tremendous popularity. Using this feature, you can instantly interact with all your followers from a single screen. If you’ve missed watching one, then worry not for we have listed 3 ways to save live video on Instagram or download it later for replay. Meanwhile, you should learn to schedule a live video on Instagram.

Ways to Save Live Video on Instagram

Post and Save/Download Your Instagram Live Video

Instagram offers you the capability to save your Live Instagram session directly to your device or your Instagram profile by sharing it as a video post. If you’ve hosted a live Instagram video on your profile and wish to save or rewatch it later, then you need to follow these simple steps to achieve the same.

Open your Instagram profile using the app and swipe towards the left to open the Camera. Here, choose the Live option and tap on the button to start hosting your live Instagram video.

using the app and swipe towards the left to open the Here, choose the and tap on the button to start hosting your live Instagram video. After you’ve finished hosting your live video, tap on the X button present at the top right corner of the app to end the live video session.

After the live video has ended, tap on the Share button .

. Choose a cover image to add to your live session video and tap on the Next button. You can also add a different cover image to your video by selecting it from your device’s gallery.

Specify a title and description to your live video and press the Post button to save it to your profile.

Your live Instagram video session will be posted on your profile as a video post .

. Now, follow this quick read to download and save any Instagram post or story.

Please note that to save an Instagram Live Video to your profile/device, it should be at least 1 minute long in length.

Record or Download Someone else’s Live Instagram Video

Now that you’ve learned to save your own Instagram Live using the app, it is time to save the live video of someone else on Instagram. With that being said, let’s look at two different methods to download someone else’s live video on Instagram.

One of the most effective ways to save someone else’s live Instagram session is to record it using the Screen Recorder app. While most smartphones come pre-equipped with a screen recording tool, you can also try some third-party Android apps to record screens on your device. Follow these easy steps to quickly record someone else’s live Instagram session.

Open Instagram on your device and tap on the profile icon in the story section labeled as LIVE .

on your device and tap on the in the story section labeled as . You will instantly start watching the live video of the chosen profile.

Next, follow this quick guide to record your Android Phone’s screen to capture the entire Live Instagram video.

Use Third-party Apps to Download Instagram Live of Someone

The second method to download someone else’s Instagram Live is to use certain third-party Android apps to download it by pasting the live video link. Follow these steps to achieve the same.

Open the live video session of the Instagram profile that you wish to save.

of the Instagram profile that you wish to save. Tap on the three-dot icon at the bottom and press the Copy Link option.

Install and Open the Video Downloader for the Instagram app from Google Play Store.

Open the app and provide the necessary access permissions.

permissions. Tap on the Paste Link button to paste the copied link here.

to paste the copied link here. Wait for a few seconds to let the app grab the live video from Instagram.

To download/save the live video to your device, press the Download button.

That’s it. You’ve successfully saved someone else’s live Instagram video to your device.

If you have missed joining the live Instagram video session of someone you were interested in, you can follow these steps to replay and view it using their profile. Do note that for this trick to work, the host must have shared his live session on their Instagram profile. Usually, when Instagram Live ends, the host gets an option to share it on their profile using a video post. Follow these steps to save their live video using this simple trick.

Open the Instagram profile of the person whose live video you have recently missed.

of the person whose live video you have recently missed. Swipe right to open the video tab and click on the first video (in case you’ve recently missed their Instagram Live).

to open the video tab and click on the first video (in case you’ve recently missed their Instagram Live). Their live video will start playing as a video post. To save this video, tap on the three-dot icon at the top right corner.

Tap on the Save button to save the video post.

to save the video post. That’s it. Their live Instagram video is now saved to your profile. You can rewatch it by tapping on the Saved option in your Instagram profile settings.

Bonus Tip: Watch Someone’s Instagram Story Secretly

Now that you’ve learned to save yours or someone else’s Instagram Live video, you should learn to watch someone’s Instagram Story without them knowing about it. Follow this detailed guide to watching someone’s Instagram Story Secretly.

Wrapping Up: Replay Your Favorites

That’s a wrap for the 3 best ways to save your or someone else’s live Instagram video and download it later for replay. If this article has helped you in downloading or rewatching the live video then, hit the Like button and share this read among your friends to assist them while using Instagram. Stay tuned for more jaw-dropping reads.

