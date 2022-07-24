Apple seeds first tvOS 16 public beta, here’s how to download – 9to5Mac

Ads

July 11

José Adorno

– Jul. 11th 2022 10:22 am PT

@joseadorno

tvOS 16 public beta is available to everyone who wants to try all the new features coming to the newest Apple TV operating system coming later this fall. In addition, Apple is said to make available the first public beta version of HomePod Software 16.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Today’s build is 20J5328g. Here’s what’s new with tvOS 16 that public betas will be able to try:

Last but not least, HomePod Software 16 will also be added to public beta testing. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s changed with HomePod operating system.

Alongside tvOS 16 public beta, Apple is seeding iOS 16 public beta, iPadOS 16 public beta, watchOS 9 public beta, and macOS 13 Ventura public beta.

First, go to the beta.apple.com website and sign up with your Apple ID (preferably the one you use with your Apple TV). If you have never joined the Apple Beta Software Program before, the update might not appear on your Apple TV, so make sure you are registered in the program.

After that, follow these steps:

If you spot any changes in tvOS 16 public beta or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

M2 MacBook Air: Should you NOT buy the $1199 model?

How iPhone and Apple Watch are taking on health

Cellular Apple Watch: Worth the cost?

M2 MacBook Air: Has your midnight finish scuffed yet?

source

Ads