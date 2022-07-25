Home Latest News How to Hear News Headlines with Your Alarm on Android – How-To...

How to Hear News Headlines with Your Alarm on Android – How-To Geek

By
Aabha Sharma
-
Google clock app with newspaper
If you try to keep up with the news, you might find it overwhelming to have so many places to look for it. With the Google Clock app on Android, you can get the news read aloud with your alarm.
The Google Clock app for Android has Google Assistant integration built in. That means it can be configured to trigger Routines alongside your alarms. It’s a pretty handy feature that can do some cool things.
RELATED: How to Hear a Weather Forecast With Your Alarm on Android
To get started, open the Clock app and tap the “+” button to create an alarm.
2021 01 07 16 44 20
Pick the time for your alarm to go off (Make sure to check AM or PM.) and tap “OK.”
pick a time and tap OK
After you pick a time, there are a few additional options for the alarm. You can choose which days it should repeat on, pick an alarm sound, etc. What we’re looking for is the “+” button next to “Google Assistant Routine.”
add a google assistant routine
The Google Assistant Routine creation screen will open with a few presets. You might want to keep some of these, but the one that we’re looking for is “Play the News.” Tap the arrow icon to customize the news sources.
2021 01 11 10 55 52
The first thing to do is decide how the news will be presented to you. Scroll down and tap “Change News Playlist Format.”
select change news playlist format
There are two options here, and each one is set up slightly differently:
Choose one and tap “Save.”
select a news format
If you choose “Your News Update,” use the search bar to find any specific news sources that you would like to add.
search for news sources
Tap the star icon to follow a new source.
tap the star to follow
Select the back arrow in the top-left corner when you’re done adding news sources.
go back when done
If you choose “News Briefings,” you’ll see an “Add Shows” button.
tap add shows button
Tap the star icon to add a show to your briefing.
tap star to add show
Select the back arrow after you’ve selected all the shows that you want.
go back when done
Lastly, you can grab the handles next to the show titles and drag them up or down to customize the order they’ll play.
customize news order
Tap the back arrow to finalize the news format and return to the Routine setup.
go back to the routine
As previously mentioned, there are some other actions listed in the Routine. If you’d like to remove any of these actions or change the order in which they’ll be recited, tap the pencil icon.
2021 01 07 16 52 53
Now, you can delete an action by tapping the trash can icon, or you can grab the handles to rearrange it. Select “Done” when you’re finished.
edit the routine actions
Tap “Save” to confirm the Routine.
save the routine
Lastly, a pop-up message will ask whether you want to allow Google Assistant to perform these actions while the screen is locked. Tap “Allow.”
allow on the lock screen
You’ll now see that “Google Assistant Routine” is enabled. If you want to remove the Routine from your alarm, simply tap the “-” button.
how to disable the routine
You’re done! The news headlines will now be recited after your alarm goes off. No more blinding yourself with your phone first thing in the morning to see what happened overnight.
Aabha Sharma

