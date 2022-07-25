California Stimulus Payments: Eligibility, income limits and amount – Marca English

Ads

Huge relief package for state residents

Millions of California residents will receive direct payments in the state government’s bid to provide their citizens with some much-needed financial aid.

Gas prices and grocery prices have skyrocketed, with many citizens struggling to make the ends meet following the COVID-19 outbreak, which dealt a hard blow to the US economy.

For this reason, California will send out payments of up to 1,050 dollars, as Gov. Gavin Newsom and the legislative leaders managed to strike a deal on the framework for the 2022/23 state budget.

As many as 23 million California residents are expected to receive relief payments, as part of a 17bn dollar “inflation relief” package, after the state recorded a 97bn budget surplus.

The new scheme will benefit people who are struggling to make ends meet. Single filers who make less than 75,000 dollars per year and couples who earn less than 150,000 dollars per year are set to receive 350 dollars per taxpayer, as well as an extra 350 dollars in the event they have at least one dependent.

This means than a married couple who have one child and earn less than 150,000 dollars per year would receive 1,050 dollars.

Meanwhile, single people who are in the bracket where they earn less than 125,000 dollars per year or 250,000 dollars per year will get 250 dollars and 200 dollars, respectively.

Couples who make less than 250,000 dollars per year would get 250 dollars each and an extra 250 dollars for dependents, while couples who earn up to 500,000 dollars per year would get 200 dollars each plus another 200 dollars for dependents.

“California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries,” Newsom, Senate President pro tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a joint statement.

“In the face of growing economic uncertainty, this budget invests in California’s values while further filling the state’s budget reserves and building in triggers for future state spending to ensure budget stability for years to come.”

