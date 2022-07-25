Best NFTs to Buy in 2022 – Augusta Free Press

Ads

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) broke into mainstream consciousness after the crypto boom last year. Several NFT-based projects continue to foster the adoption of this budding sub-sector. To this end, we created this review for investors searching for the best NFTs to buy to maximise their investments.

This guide covers some of the most promising NFT projects in the industry right now.

NFTs first became popular as digital art avatars and profile pictures. The developing sector has since broken into the music, gaming, and entertainment fields. Below, we highlight the best NFT projects with strong fundamental strengths for the coming months.



NFTs are a thriving ecosystem due to their innate utility and use case. They can be used to show digital ownership of assets. Given their immutability and non-fungible nature, NFTs cannot be duplicated or stolen by a third party, making them an ideal alternative to claims in the blockchain ecosystem.

Below, we do a deep dive into the best NFTs to invest in and their unique offerings.

Our best NFT to buy right now is the fast-rising crypto project Battle Infinity. This best NFT game has generated a lot of buzz in the NFT and crypto space. This buzz is not far-fetched given the project’s unique value proposition.

The new NFT blockchain gaming platform is being developed by an Indian crypto startup and is scheduled to launch soon. India is a coding superpower due to the country’s love for blockchain technology. The founder of the Layer-2 scaling solution Polygon, Sandeep Nailwail, and other core project team members also hail from India.

Also, the Indian populace includes one of the most engaged sporting fans globally. India’s fantasy sports market has continued to record an exponential boom, with more growth expected in the long term.



Focused on the fantasy sports market, Battle Infinity allows game players to possess in-game assets or NFTs. This offering is made more impressive with the IBAT Battle Arena Metaverse ecosystem. Here, players will interact with one another, perform, watch, and explore the Battle Arena virtual world.

Battle Infinity has been dubbed the next Polygon and a viable replacement for the Axie Infinity gaming protocol. The platform features multiple play-to-earn (P2E) games, including IBAT Premier League, IBAT Battle Swap, IBAT Battle Market, IBAT Battle Games, IBAT Battle Arena, and IBAT Battle Staking, making it one of the best NFTs for 2022.

Since NFTs are poised to play a significant part in entertainment and gaming, Battle Infinity’s strong value proposition makes it a top choice for those looking to break into the NFT space.

The BEP-20 token is currently in its presale stage, and 1 IBAT goes for $0.0015. This makes it one of the best cheap NFTs on the market. The minimum investment starts at 0.1 BNB, and the hard cap limit is 16,500 BNB. To buy IBAT, potentially the best new cryptocurrency of 2023 after its October 2022 launch, investors can visit the presale website at the link below to make their purchase.

Next on our list of best NFTs to buy now is the Lucky Block NFT collection, Platinum Rollers Club. Lucky Block is a decentralised gaming platform operating on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.

The platform aims to revolutionise the $230 billion online gaming space by promoting transparency and fairness for all players. To achieve its goal, the platform uses Chainlink’s reputable Verifiable Randomness (VRF) service to ensure that the winning tickets are randomly selected.



To help users tap into this ecosystem of games, the platform’s LBLOCK token is used as a ticket. This allows users to participate in daily and main draws with the chance to win millions of dollars worth of tokens. Also, the LBLOCK token allows holders to earn interest, which is why investors continue to buy Lucky Block.

Its NFT collection, Platinum Rollers Club, is a collection of 10,000 unique digital arts. The holders of this collection are eligible to participate in the NFT draws organised by the Lucky Block team to win over $1 million. Each Platinum Rollers NFT goes for $1,500, making it one of the best cheap NFTs in the market.

Lucky Block NFTs grant users unlimited access to the NFT draws, representing an ideal opportunity to earn crypto rewards.







The market leader among NFTs, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a set of 10,000 unique NFTs. BAYC comes in the form of ape-like NFT characters. Each ape figure is non-fungible and appears unconcerned about its surroundings’ activities, hence the ‘bored’ artwork.

BAYC has become a global NFT sensation and is one of the most traded collections, making it the best NFT to flip if you have the funds to buy the dip – in mid 2022 BAYC dropped from a 150 ETH floor to price to around 80 ETH before bouncing.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club project, operating on the Ethereum blockchain, allows holders of its unique NFTs to access Yacht Club membership cards and the BATHROOM – a collaborative graffiti board.



With billions in trade executed in secondary NFT marketplaces, the BAYC project launched a standalone Metaverse ecosystem called Otherside and a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) token called Apecoin.

The BAYC team has not relented on its mission to become the most recognisable brand in the NFT ecosystem. In the first quarter of this year, the Yuga Labs’ owned company purchased the intellectual property rights of CryptoPunks and the Meebits NFT collections.

Demo game footage has also been recently released for the upcoming Otherside metaverse game, and ApeCoin (APE) which will the native token of that ecosystem has also been performing well despite the bear market. Also see our guide to the best cryptos to buy on the dip.

Crypto Punks, a popular NFT collection with a large market appeal, is one of the best NFTs to buy. The project was launched in 2017 and broke into mainstream adoption following the NFT boom of 2021. Crypto Punks is a set of 10,000 unique pixelated punk-like characters who are generically different.

Each Punk has unique aesthetics and characters and is generated randomly The Crypto Punk collection has a variety of designs comprising of humans, aliens and zombies. NFT lovers continue to buy the digital collectible. The most expensive Crypto Punk sold for over $23 million.



Crypto Punks’ popularity has led to its appearance on public media outlets, including Mashable, CNBC, Bloomberg, The Paris Review, and The PBS NewsHour.

This strong media presence has attracted several top celebrities to the NFT project. JayZ, Snoop Dogg, Logan Paul, and a number of other celebrities are popularly known to sport this NFT collection. This star-studded project also offers other NFT collections, most notably Meebits.

Crypto Punks was acquired by the parent company of the BAYC, Yuga Labs. The acquisition, which was secretly conducted, is part of Yuga Lab’s mission to expand its use case and user base while ensuring all NFT holders retain full control of their intellectual property.

Axie NFTs are tied to the Axie Infinity project. This digital collectible has commanded significant gains since breaking into the crypto industry in the past year.

Axie Infinity, launched in 2018, is a blockchain gaming platform built by technology firm Sky Mavis and operating based on the Ethereum blockchain. In the Axie Infinity ecosystem, players are able to collect, breed, battle, and exchange their in-game assets or characters.



Each Axie is an NFT, and its relative value depends on its unique traits and characteristics. There are over 500 unique traits, and players can develop them either through breeding or upgrades. Battle sessions allow players to earn experience points (XPs) which can be used to buy body parts.

Axie NFTs are traded on the Axie Marketplace, which allows players to buy and sell in-game assets. The collection has seen explosive growth, with over $4 billion in sales recorded since last year. Daily active users have also continued to increase, with 1.5 million users engaging in the Axie Infinity game.

Resident on the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland is one of the most promising NFT projects in the blockchain space. The platform’s growing relevance has seen it become a top spot for all NFT and Metaverse-related topics.

Decentraland combines crypto and the virtual reality world to offer users an immersive gaming experience. In Decentraland, users are able to create content and applications on the platform. The data generated are user-owned and can be monetised on the Decentraland Marketplace.



Adding to its already impressive resume, the Decentraland ecosystem features virtual real estate where users can trade virtual plots of land. These virtual lands are NFTs, meaning users can buy, develop, and later sell them for more gains.

Decentraland’s virtual estate has been a major draw to companies in the past year, with many spending millions of dollars to build in its Metaverse. Popular American banking giant JP Morgan launched a virtual hub on the platform.

Decentraland operates using its native token, MANA, which facilitates the payment of gas fees, governance, and staking purposes, while the LAND asset is used for depicting ownership of virtual land parcels. Users can easily buy MANA on some of the best crypto exchanges in the world as it is highly popular amongst investors.

Shiboshi NFTS are an extension of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum network, the digital collectibles are a set of 10,000 Shiba Inu-themed NFTs featuring varying images of a cat-like character. Each Shiboshi NFT has its unique attributes, making them valuable in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Investors can use ShibaSwap to trade these NFTs, and holders of the NFTs can play various games in the Shiboshi Game. Alongside this, Shiboshi NFT holders are granted access to exclusive perks in the game.



Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme cryptocurrency that follows the Dogecoin trend. SHIB only differs in its platform host: the Ethereum blockchain. The Shiba Inu team says they are looking to topple Dogecoin from the parody coin throne, and they aim to do this by offering more features.

As a result, the crypto project launched the Shiboshi Game and a decentralised trading hub called the ShibaSwap and is closely eyeing a push into the Metaverse.

Operating on the scalable Solana network, Stepn is a Web3 lifestyle app that combines the twin qualities of social finance (SocialFi) and the gaming economy (GameFi).

Players are able to earn NFTs by walking, jogging, or running, in order to stay fit and healthy. Stepn issues a Sneaker NFT and a global positioning system (GST) attached to a user’s mobile phone to achieve its mission. Once the players engage in any of the attributable activities, they begin to generate Green Satoshi Tokens (GST), which can be used to upgrade to any of the four varieties of sneaker NFTs on offer.



The ability to earn more from moving depends on the type of sneaker NFT a player uses. The Stepn platform offers the walker, jogger, runner, and trainer with varying degrees of efficiency. The Green Metaverse Token (GMT) serves as the governance asset for voting as well as for platform gas fees.

To participate in the Stepn app ecosystem, players are required to hold a minimum of 10 SOL. However, the Solana token is known to be quite pricey. To alleviate this financial burden, the Stepn team is working on launching a renting feature for its sneaker NFTs by September. This is likely going to boost the GMT price, and investors can buy GMT now at its current low price.

The Invisible Friends NFT is just what it is called – invisible animated characters. This NFT project is a collection of 5,000 characters created by prominent animator and illustrator Markus Magnusson. The project is a part of the Random Character Collectible and is more of an art collaboration between Magnusson and two other digital artists.

Bringing a whole new concept into the NFT landscape, the Invisible Friends NFT features different walking invisible digital arts. The project’s originality and uniqueness have impressed several NFT enthusiasts. Its private Discord channel recorded over 250,000 in its first week of launch.



However, the project is a closely guarded secret. The development team has only shared its roadmap. There is no information concerning other utilities the project will come up with.

So far, holders of Invisible Friends NFTs have been able to tap into a secondary NFT collection called Invisible Kith Friends. It is a collaboration between Invisible Friends and the Kith lifestyle brand. Also, it features the company’s upcoming summer clothing collections.

Last on our list of the best NFT to buy is Moonbirds, another rising star in the digital collectible space. Moonbirds is a collection of 10,000 utility-enabled profile pictures (PFPs) with a rich pool of diverse birds of various rare attributes. Each Moonbird NFT provides direct access to private club membership and other benefits.

The project is a brainchild of the Proof Collective digital arts company that consists of 1,000 top NFT collectors and artists around the world. Beeple, also called Mike Winklemann of 5000 Days fame, and NFT collector Gary Vee are known supporters of the project. The two creators are well-known digital assets enthusiasts, and their support has benefited the Moonbirds NFT project immensely. The digital artwork recorded over $350 million in the first two weeks of its launch. Interests have continued to pour in, and the collection is featured on the premier NFT marketplace, OpenSea.



Moonbirds NFT also comes packed with several utilities. The most prominent is the gated Parliament Discord channels. Here, holders can access exclusive Moonbird-related drops, join in Parliament meetups and events, and gain first admittance into the upcoming Metaverse project codenamed Highrise.

There are currently thousands of NFTs on the market, and more are launched daily. According to industry reports, between 15,000 and 50,000 NFTs are launched on a weekly basis. How do investors identify the best NFT to buy with so many to invest in?

Below, we explore some key metrics to look out for when considering which NFT to buy:

A project’s driving mission should be an investor’s number one factor in selecting the best NFT to buy. The crypto space is full of NFT projects with little to no utility, only thriving on social media hype and fear of missing out (FOMO). Projects like Battle Infinity have a strong mission of combining gaming with the blockchain while allowing users to explore a fast-growing virtual world.

Another critical factor to look out for is the team behind a project. Beeple, for instance, would sell off his NFT collections within minutes due to his reputation in the emerging digital art landscape.

Although the Battle Infinity project is just starting, the dev team has a solid development background. For one, the Battle Infinity team is of Indian descent. This is a very crucial detail, especially for users familiar with the Polygon network.

India currently boasts some of the crypto industry’s brightest minds. This is due to the gradual integration of blockchain technology into the curriculum in schools. The benefits are already apparent. Polygon, the foremost Ethereum scaling solution born out of India, is proof of this.

With such a technically gifted team, Battle Infinity is sure to explode soon enough.

Some of the best NFTs to invest in have a low barrier to entry, price-wise. The development team is more concerned with providing value for collectors rather than making huge gains from investors during the minting process. The Battle Infinity presale value is even more affordable than most. Crypto Punks, for instance, was sold for between $1 and $34 in 2017 before appreciating in value years later.

Battle Infinity is also taking this well-tested path. Its IBAT token is easily purchasable for $0.0015, which is less than a dollar. This makes it easy for early bird investors to turn up significant profits once the project gains steam amongst users. Also see our guide to crypto presales.

Instead of just owning a digital collectible, the best NFT to buy provides even more utilities to its holders. For instance, the BAYC NFT allows users access to exclusive airdrops and serves as a membership card, amongst other things. Battle Infinity has taken this approach as well.



The network token, IBAT, will be used for staking, guaranteeing users financial returns. Aside from this, users will be able to interact with the IBAT Battle Arena metaverse landscape and participate in the IBAT Premier League and other games.

Aside from creating eye-catching digital collectibles, an NFT project must offer a strong vision. What is the team’s vision, and how will it likely impact the broader ecosystem?

The Battle Infinity team strongly envisions bringing more users into the blockchain space through gaming. This is possible with the Premier League feature, which allows users to buy an NFT and enter into match fixtures or leagues. Players get a budget with which they can build a virtual team and buy real-life sports players with the budget.

NFTs were not considered premium utility items until 2021. The industry has since skyrocketed following interest from celebrities. Several collections have swelled in value due to this celebrity effect, with some selling for as high as $93 million.

Popular celebrities like Eminem, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Reese Witherspoon, and Steph Curry continue to foster interest in the space. The more celebrities back an NFT project, the more likely it is to succeed.

Although NFTs have a global reach, their home market should be a thing to look out for. Having a strong community gives an NFT collection a place to build and gather momentum before hitting the spotlight. Battle Infinity has this in its favour, as the Indian market is increasingly becoming pro-crypto by the day.

Despite taciturn government policies, the thriving Indian community has continued to make a mark on the global crypto sphere. Also, the average Indian is a die-hard lover of cricket and spends considerable time and resources enjoying the sport. Battle Infinity’s appeal to this sentiment makes it easy for the Indian populace to come on board.

Data from the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) shows the potential that Battle Infinity could unlock. In the past five years, the local fantasy sports market landscape has grown by 38% CAGR from INR 34,000 crore to over 13 crore registered users. This is a promising start for the Battle Infinity project.

Wondering how to buy the best NFT tokens? Our top pick for the best NFT to buy is Battle Infinity, and we will provide a detailed tutorial on the best place to buy NFTs tokens, IBAT.

Visit the Battle Infinity website.



From the homepage, click on ‘Launch Presale Dashboard’ to access the dedicated sales hub, or via the link above you’ll already be on the Battle Infinity presale dashboard.

The next step is to connect a crypto wallet. Metamask is recommended as it is one of the best wallets for NFTs.

To connect, tap on the ‘Connect Wallet’ icon on the top right-hand corner of the screen and complete the sign-in process.

Binance Coin is the token of choice to buy the IBAT asset. Investors with no BNB in their Metamask wallet can easily get some from a centralised exchange and transfer it to their wallet.

With BNB in the connected wallet, insert how much BNB to invest. The Battle Infinity co-founder, Suresh Joshi, says retail investors can get started with as little as 0.1 BNB, which means anyone with a little token can own the IBAT asset.

Insert the amount of BNB to buy, and a corresponding amount of IBAT tokens will be displayed relative to the BNB inserted. Click on the ‘Buy IBAT’ icon and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.

In summary, this guide has outlined the best NFTs to buy now and the factors to look for when searching for a top project. Battle Infinity leads our review of the best NFT for 2022 for 100x gains.

The platform is a trio of fantasy gaming, NFT, and the Metaverse, cutting across all audience appeals. The project’s strong technical expertise means investors can be assured of value for their investments.



The most popular NFT is the Crypto Punks collection. However, the BAYC NFT movement has recently stirred investors’ interest. The acquisition of Crypto Punks by Yuga Labs in March of this year has extended the BAYC collection’s umbrella, making it one of the most influential NFT brands out there.

While several established brands are gaining investors’ attention, the best NFT to buy for a potential uptrend is Battle Infinity. The crypto project’s focus on the fantasy sports market makes it a game-changer in the crypto space. Aside from being an NFT, Battle Infinity also touches on the Metaverse ecosystem as well.

So far, digital avatars or profile pictures (PFPs) gross the most amount. This is mostly because they were the first to hit the crypto landscape. Other use cases are rapidly catching. Videos, music, and metaverse NFTs are posting record sales as well.

Investors can easily find promising NFTs on the OpenSea marketplace. However, NFT upstarts are better researched on platforms like ours, where we cover the best projects coming through the ranks. In selecting a good NFT project, we recommend looking at its value proposition and utility, team, addressable market, and a few other factors to get a glimpse of what it has to provide.

Jimmy has been following the development of blockchain for several years, and he is optimistic about its potential to democratize the financial system.

