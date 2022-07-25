Samsung Galaxy A02s Android 12 update (One UI 4.1) has been released – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

Last updated: July 5th, 2022 at 09:49 UTC+02:00

Samsung appears to be on a roll today. After releasing the Android 12 update to its high-end smartphones in late 2021 and mid-range phones in early 2022, Samsung has started rolling out the Android 12 update to its entry-level smartphones. The latest Samsung phones to get the Android 12 update are the Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A02s.

The update for the Galaxy A02s has been released in Russia, but we expect other countries to get the update within the next few days. The update comes with firmware version A025FXXU4CVF4 and includes the June 2022 security patch, which fixes over 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities.

You can install the new update by heading to Settings » Software update and clicking Download and install. It is a major software update, so we recommend you download the update using a Wi-Fi network. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

The Android 12 update brings One UI 4.1 to the phone. The new software has a revamped UI design with the Color Palette feature (based on Google’s Material You design), restyled widgets, a new widget picker, more widget options, and more lockscreen widgets. It also brings a better Dark Mode and thicker volume and brightness sliders. The phone also gets a better search experience across the system.

Samsung has also improved all the stock apps on its phone, including Samsung Gallery, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard. Samsung Gallery gets better album sorting and enhanced stories. The built-in image editor offers editing history, stickers, GIFs, and the option to remaster blurry (or old) images. You can even remove sensitive information (date, time, and location) from images while sharing them with others.

The Device Care section has received a facelift, and it now lists all phone diagnostic tools. Samsung Internet brings a better UI, a home screen widget for web search, and the option to start the browser in Secret Mode. Samsung Keyboard gets Grammarly-powered language improvement suggestions, animated emoji mashups, stickers, and GIFs. The share menu has been simplified. You can even edit it as per your preferences.

The new update also brings enhanced security through privacy indicators for active camera and microphone usage. The Galaxy A02s also gets dedicated quick setting toggles that you can use to turn on or off the camera and microphone for all apps at once. Samsung has also improved the Picture-in-Picture mode and accessibility features.

Reviews

