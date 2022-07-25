Apple Event Live Blog + News Hub: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more – 9to5Mac

Ads

September 14, 2021

– Sep. 14th 2021 8:48 am PT

Today marks the day that Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more. Apple’s “California streaming” event will officially kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Head below for full details on today’s Apple event, including links to our detailed coverage, the latest iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 news, and more.



It’s easier than ever to stream today’s iPhone 13 event, which is completely virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. You can stream the event through Apple’s website, Apple’s YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Here are the full details on the process, including an embedded player for watching right here on 9to5Mac:

To recap, at today’s Apple Event we expect the company to officially introduce the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and much more.

The Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 will be notable updates. The former is expected to add an all-new design with larger displays and new watch faces. The latter is expected to bring new camera features, a smaller notch, ProMotion display technology, and much more.

New updates added to the top, refresh for more coverage and hot takes

Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon. 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/C5V5hiel8F

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2021

@ChanceHMiller

