AC Milan Sign Partnership Deal With OneFootball For NFT Collection – The AC Milan Offside

The club continues to work on the expansion of their digital footprint and expand the reach to their fans.

AC Milan have officially announced on their website a new deal with One Football as a premium partner to create exclusive digital video highlight and still collectibles for the over 500 million Rossoneri fans across the globe. The new multi-year deal, which sees OneFootball become the new Official NFT Video Highlight Moment Partner and a new Premium Partner of AC Milan, aims to drive fan engagement by letting fans collect officially-licensed digital collectibles and offering them a multi-dimensional experience that takes them from real life and into a new digital age.

OneFootball has created a simple and accessible way for real fans to buy moments – giving them the chance to own a real-life moment of incredible football, in perpetuity. The product will be revealed on 1st August with the first 2022/23 season drop available from 29th August on OneFootball’s marketplace, Aera by OneFootball. Built on the sports-industry leading Flow blockchain, Aera by OneFootball is the world’s largest football media platform on which fans will be able to get their favourite moments through the easy-to-use and secure Dapper wallet.

For AC Milan, the new partnership with OneFootball is part of a wider Web 3.0 strategy that sees the Club working with experts to create unique digital experiences for its fans, which aim to give them more access, more ownership and bring them even closer to their beloved Club.

