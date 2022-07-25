Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max launch: Check latest leaks, expected launch date, price & specifications – Zee Business

Ads

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max launch: Many industry insider have said time and again there will be cosmetic differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max launch: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is planning to bring launch 4 new iPhones — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year (around 14th September). Ahead of the official announcement from the brand, a new report has revealed that the camera bump of iPhone 14 Pro Max is probably the biggest among the four.

“The photos shared by a Twitter user (@duanrui1205) seem like those of the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera bump is probably the biggest among the four. And if that is not visible enough, the fact that the front of the dummy presents the dual punch-hole design kind of confirms that this is what the iPhone 14 Pro Max would look like,” BGR India reported.

Many industry insider have said time and again there will be cosmetic differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The biggest of them could be the cutout design on the display, the report further added. The iPhone 14 Pro models would come with a combination of a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cavity, while the non-Pro models will stick to the good old notch.

Another report from MacRumors mentioned that the trial production for the iPhone 14 lineup has started and Apple is planning to start the mass production of the smartphones in August. In addition, the company has also informed suppliers that the initial sales of the new iPhone 14 series will be higher than the iPhone 13 lineup.

Also, the rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

As per the report, the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

