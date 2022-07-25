iPhone 14 hits production already! But your iPhone 13 will be “The latest” for 7 more months – HT Tech

Ads

iPhone 14 hits production already! But hang on! This does not mean you race to the nearest Apple store and queue up. That is still going to be a September phenomenon as Apple sticks to releasing its generational upgrades for iPhones in that month. The iPhone 14 is still in the development phase and Apple is undergoing a testing production phase for the next-gen iPhone model. Two companies in China will kickstart the iPhone 14 production later in the year.

The report comes from United Daily News that suggests the iPhone 14 has hit trial production as part of the phone’s early development cycle. This is common for iPhone models from every year, and had happened to the iPhone 13 series as well last year. It is said that the early trial production of the iPhone 14 is in line with the development phase of last year’s iPhone 13. Hence, the September launch is likely on track.

There’s some more information on the iPhone 14’s production plans. It is said that the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max; the two entry-level models; will be manufactured by Luxshare, a Chinese company. Foxconn, on the other hand, will take care of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models as always.

Rumours and leaks have long talked about the major changes coming with the iPhone 14. Most notably, the iPhone 14 Pro models could be the first iPhones since 2017 to ditch the big infamous notch. Apple is said to follow Samsung’s way of adopting hole cutouts for holding the front camera. There are some big upgrades expected for the iPhone 14 Pro cameras and another design upgrade.

For the regular models, Apple is expected to end the “Mini” version of the iPhone. Hence, this year’s iPhone 14 models are likely to have a standard iPhone 14 and a bigger iPhone 14 Max. These phones will retain the notch but gain the 120Hz ProMotion display from the iPhone 13 Pro. The cameras are likely to see upgrades, other than the obvious chipset upgrade.

While the iPhone 14 launch is still a long way away from us, it is the iPhone SE 3 that is expected to reach the shelves within a month or two. Apple is expected to update its entry-level compact iPhone SE with a new 5G chip borrowed from the iPhone 13.

