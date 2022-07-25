Apple iPad mini price slashed by $100 on BestBuy; exciting freebies on offer too – HT Tech

Ads

Planning to buy a new iPad? If yes, today could be the best chance to grab it with a nice discount. BestBuy is giving away an attractive discount on iPad mini bringing its price down to $399. This means, the price of the iPad mini 2021 64 GB has been slashed by $100 which is 20% less than its original price. Check out the details of the deal here. Before you proceed do note that all of these discounts are only available for US customers.

iPad Mini has become cheaper with a $100 price drop at BestBuy. The device is currently listed for $399.99. The tablet is originally priced at $499.99. Further you can save more by trading in an older iPad or other eligible device. The trade-in value depends on the brand, model and working condition of the device that you’ll be trading in. Additionally, you can also pay the price in monthly installment of $33.34 for 36 months.

Moreover, the price drop is clubbed with a few other benefits that include – Free Apple Music for up to 6 months, Free Apple TV+ for 3 months, and Apple – Free Apple TV+ for 3 months.

The iPad Mini comes with an 8.3-inch screen with higher 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. The screen size is smaller than the iPad Air’s 10.9-inch display. However, it features a slightly faster A15 Bionic chipset than the 2020 iPad Air. It comes with slick, flat edges, a Touch ID-equipped power button, and a USB-C charging port.

Apple unveiled the 2021 iPad Mini last year in September. It packs a 12MP (f/1.8, Wide Angle) with autofocus on the rear panel and a 12 MP (f/2.4, Wide Angle) with Retina flash on the front.

