Finder's $675 ETH Prediction, India Calls on G20 Re: Crypto Taxes, Peterffy Concerned BTC Could 'Become Worthless or Outlawed' — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

In this week’s bite-sized digest of the hottest stories from Bitcoin.com News, a new Finder survey knocks down previous forecasts for ethereum’s price a notch, with crypto experts predicting lower long-term prices for the asset. Also, India calls on G20 nations to bring cryptocurrencies within the “Automatic Exchange of Information” framework, billionaire Thomas Peterffy weighs in on investment and the future legality of bitcoin, and SEC Chair Gary Gensler clarifies the U.S. securities watchdog’s approach to crypto regulation.



A panel of “industry experts” has predicted that ethereum will bottom out at $675 before the year-end. They have “considerably lowered” their ether predictions since the start of 2022 and are now expecting the price of the cryptocurrency to end the year at $1,711 before rising to $5,739 by 2025, and $14,412 by 2030.

India’s finance minister has called on the G20 countries to bring crypto within the “Automatic Exchange of Information” framework. More than 100 countries have adopted the Common Reporting Standard under the framework.

Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers, says he plans to buy more bitcoin if the price of the cryptocurrency hits $12K. However, he remains concerned that bitcoin could “become worthless or outlawed.”

The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has outlined what to expect from the securities watchdog on crypto regulation. “We do have robust authorities from Congress also to use our exemptive authorities that we can tailor investor protection,” he explained.

What’s your take on the hottest stories from Bitcoin.com News this week? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

NFT Sales Volume Saw a Small Uptick This Week — Moonbirds, Mutant Apes Take Top Sales

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales saw a small uptick over the last week as $658.4 million in NFT sales were recorded, up 3.35% in seven days. Out of 15 blockchains, Polygon-based NFT sales saw the largest increase in volume, jumping 106.68% … read more.

