Forget the iPhone 14 or even iPhone 15, we have iPhone 16 rumors – Input

Maybe the rumors are true. But we won’t know until 2024. Don’t let iPhone 16 rumors stop you from considering this year’s iPhone 14. That’s just stupid.

It is April and that means iPhone rumors, specifically iPhone 14 rumors, are ramping up. From here on out until this fall (likely September), the usual rumor sites, MacRumors and 9to5Mac, will be blogging every drip-drop there is to know about Apple’s upcoming iPhones.

There will be very few surprises by the time Apple makes the iPhone 14 official. It has been like this for the better half of the past decade — arguably worse nowadays since 3D artists are so quick to render leaked schematics or purported manufacturing molds into realistic images.

But who cares about the iPhone 14 Pro and its rumored notch-free design and five percent larger camera bump? Apple prognosticator Ming-Chi Kuo is already busy telling people what’s coming for the “iPhone 16” to launch in 2024.

iPhone 16 rumors — In a tweet today, Kuo, who has a fairly accurate track record when it comes to reporting on Apple features, said “I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024.”

Kuo claims the iPhone 16 could put the selfie camera and Face ID scanning technology underneath the display. “A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.”

I’m not saying these features won’t happen. Moving as many parts underneath the display — the tech exists in shipping phones like the ZTE Axon 20 5G but it’s not good — is kind of the holy grail for phone design. No hole-punches. No pop-up selfie cameras like we saw on phones such as the OnePlus 7 Pro. And no notches.

But I want to remind everyone that it’s 2022 and this speculation is about 2024 iPhones. Is the iPhone 15 gonna be so boring — an “S” model to the iPhone 14 perhaps — that analysts like Kuo are skipping right to the iPhone 16?

I hate the phrase, but let’s rein it in a little and take any iPhone 16 rumors/leaks/claims with a heavy, heavy grain of salt. Sure, Apple plans its products years in advance — its mastery at securing components and building out the supply chain is not something that happens overnight — but plans can change. Or, these super early claims are plants by Apple — fake news intentionally “leaked” out to catch leakers and remain in the news cycle. Apple has been known to do that; rumors make Apple seem up-to-date even if it never ships said features.

I mean, where’s that foldable iPhone that was rumored years ago? I’m using one right now… oh wait…

