Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max rumours, news and features – Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) – The annual refresh of the iPhone is one of the biggest events in tech: it’s the phone that many aspire to own, one that sets trends and the phone that all others are looking to better.

While leaks and rumours are nothing new to the world of tech, getting full information about new Apple devices is fairly rare. They don’t tend to leak as comprehensively as a Samsung or Google phone – but we’re gathering up everything we hear about the 2022 iPhone Pro models right here.

This is everything we’ve heard so far about the iPhone 14 Pro models. If you’re wondering about the standard iPhone 14 models then we have a separate feature for them.

Typically Apple holds its iPhone event around the second week of September and normally on a Tuesday. The iPhone 13 Pro models were revealed on 14 September, following this pattern.

If the pattern continues, the iPhone 14 Pro models could be revealed on 13 September 2022. Of course nothing is official as yet, nor will it be for quite some time. It’s also been claimed China Covid lockdowns may have impacted the development schedule of at least one of the iPhone 14 models but it isn’t clear if this will affect the release date or if the delays can be swallowed in the next few months.

In terms of price, we’d expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to start around the same ballpark as the iPhone 13 Pro models. The starting price for the Pro models is £999/$999.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max launched in 2019, followed by the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2020 and the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021.

It’s therefore likely that the next iPhones will be called the iPhone 14, though it’s been claimed there will be no iPhone mini this time, with an iPhone Max instead. It therefore looks like the 2022 iPhone line up will be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That’s not a guarantee though, as Apple could opt for the iPhone 13s, or it could go for something completely different. We’d put our money on the iPhone 14 for now though.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro models followed the same design as the iPhone 12 Pro models, featuring flat edges and a design closer in line with the iPhone 4 and 5 compared to the rounded edges we had gotten used to since the iPhone 6.

Rumours suggest the iPhone 14 Pro models could change things up though, with talk of a move to a punch hole front camera. It’s said the Pro models could see some sort of pill-shaped cutout that would house the front camera and Face ID beneath the display. This idea has been further supported by leaked front panels showing this new design.

There are also claims the protruding rear camera may end up flush with the back of the phone in the next iPhone, though a video of some dummy models doesn’t quite support flush, even if the protrusion does seem to be reduced slightly.

We saw a reduced notch at the top of the iPhone 13 Pro models compared to previous Face ID phones, and a patent was previously filed for a notch-less phone, but we suppose we will have to wait and see if this becomes a reality.

In terms of finishes, we’d expect the Pro models to continue to be more premium than the standard models, and there have been rumours to suggest they could adopt scratch-resistant titanium.

All 2022 iPhones will have likely have an OLED display, like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models offer. It’s also likely the iPhone 14 Pro models will have an adaptive refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, though maybe the ProMotion technology will filter down to the standard models too – that’s the rumour anyway.

In terms of screen sizes, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display. It is expected that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer the same. It’s been suggested the bezels around the display will be thinner though.

Some speculation previously suggested in-display fingerprint sensors could work alongside Face ID, which is a plausible suggestion. There’s also talk that the iPhone 14 Pro models could see taller displays in order to accommodate that pill-shaped cut out we mentioned.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both have a triple rear camera, consisting of a main wide sensor, ultra wide sensor and a telephoto sensor, and it is expected this setup will continue for 2022.

There have been a couple of rumours claiming the iPhone 14 Pro models would feature a wide angle camera with an 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS image sensor and support 8K video recording but it is still very early days. Rumours have also claimed the front camera of both the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will see an upgrade to include autofocus and a wider aperture of f/1.9.

We expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to continue to offer an extra lens and extra features, like Macro and ProRES, over the iPhone 14 standard models. At the moment, it is unclear what might change for 2022 but improvements over the 2021 models are likely.

With Apple adopting 5G with all the iPhone 12 models and iPhone 13 models, it’s pretty much guaranteed all the iPhone 14 models will be 5G compatible.

It’s also likely the iPhone 14 Pro models will run on the A16 Bionic chip, assuming Apple continues with its naming patterns in terms of chipsets. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max had an extra core for their GPU, so this could be case again for the iPhone 14 Pro models, helping differentiate them from the standard models.

There have been a couple of rumours to suggest the standard iPhone 14 models will stick to the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 models though, while the iPhone 14 Pro models move to the A16 chip, which would be a bigger differentiation than the iPhone 13 models featured.

The next major software build will be iOS 16, which we heard more about in June 2022 – when Apple held its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). There are a number of features to look forward to, including a redesigned Lock Screen.

In terms of storage, with the iPhone 13 Pro models coming in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options, we’d expect the same from the iPhone 14 Pro models, though it has been said the Pro models might start at 256GB. It has also been said all models will have 6GB of RAM.

When it comes to battery, it’s been said the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 3200mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro Max a 4323mAh battery, though this is unconfirmed and met with some skepticism.

Here’s everything we’ve heard about the iPhone 14 Pro models so far.

ShrimpApplePro has listed some expected battery capacities for the iPhone 14 Pro models, though they are unconfirmed and we are skeptical.

According to reports in Korea, Samsung is poised to supply some 80 million OLED displays to Apple for its next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 14 lineup.

Apple previewed iOS 16 during WWDC, revealing some of the key features coming to iPhone later this year.

Sonny Dickson posted a video showing off what is said to be iPhone 14 dummies, though there are no displays on the models so some of the rumours features can’t be confirmed.

Nikkei Asia reported that China Covid lockdowns has affected the development schedule of at least one of the iPhone 14 models due in September with Apple apparently telling suppliers to speed up.

Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models appeared on the Chinese social media website Weibo (via @SaranByte on Twitter and reported by 9to5Mac).

The leaked image reveals not only the pill-and-hole design for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max but also thinner bezels and a taller aspect ratio for those handsets.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the Pro models will get a new main camera, switching to a 48-megapixel sensor. Gurman also claims Apple is working on adding satellite connectivity to the iPhone and it could be ready this time around.

Industry analyst Ming Chi-Kuo tweeted claiming the iPhone 14 models will likely switch to offering autofocus and a wider aperture of f/1.9 for their front cameras.

MacRumour posted an image of what is said to be metal moulds for the iPhone 14 models. A dual rear camera is shown for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max in a diagonal format. There is also mini model.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has said iOS 16 won’t offer a huge redesign but there will be some new features, including a fcus on notifications again.

Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) tweeted some images of a CAD file referring to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and he also detailed some measurements. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to measure 160.71 x 78.53 x 12.16mm and come with 1.95mm bezels, which are smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted Apple would eventually make the move to offer both Touch ID beneath the display and Face ID, and while he didn’t think it would happen before 2023, he then tweeted claiming he doesn’t think it will happen at all now.

LetsGoDigital published some renders of what the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models could look like.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the increase in thickness reported for the iPhone 14 Pro models is to accommodate a larger main sensor – jumping from 12-megapixels to 48-megapixels.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce

Leaked schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max suggest a similar camera housing on the rear, but a slightly thicker chassis. They also support the pill-shape front camera design that has previously appeared in rumours.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc

Tipster Shadow Leak revealed the expected display sizes and some specs for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

91 Mobiles published some CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro based on the “industry sources”.

9to5Mac reported that sources are suggesting different chips in iPhone 14 models is possible. The report also claimed the iPhone 14 Pro models could have taller displays to accommodate the pill-shape cut out at the top.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the standard iPhone 14 models will stick to the A15 chipset, while the iPhone 14 Pro models will move to the A16 chip.

A leaked schematic posted on Weibo, and then picked up by Jon Prosser, shows what is claimed to be the front of the iPhone 14 Pro and it shows how big the punch hole front camera and pill-shaped hole could be.

The iPhone 14 might get a welcome boost in the battery life department, it’s been reported, due to a new 5G chipset that it might well employ, freeing up tiny amounts of space for an increased battery capacity.

In a research note with Haitong International Securities (via MacRumours), analyst Jeff Pu says all four of the 2022 iPhones will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and 6GB RAM.

According to a TrendForce report (via 91 Mobiles), the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and support 8K video recording.

According to analyst Ross Young, Apple will adopt a punch-hole system that comprises of two cutouts: one pill-shaped and one round. It’s also suggested that the smaller of those two cutouts will not be invisible. In other words, it’ll look like a sidewise ‘i’ cut into the display.

Twitter leaker DylanDKT claimed the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for its front-facing camera, and that the majority of Apple’s Face ID technology will be hidden under the display.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is working on a new feature for the iPhone and Apple Watch that can tell if you’ve been in an automobile accident and automatically dial emergency services for you.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed the iPhone 14 would see a redesign, corroborating reports that the company many move to a punch hole camera.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the first to ditch the front-camera notch entirely, with Apple opting for a hole-punch lens instead.

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech presented a video with some renders of what is claimed to be the iPhone 14 Pro in association with Renders by Ian. The images show a flat-edge design similar to what the iPhone 13 models offer, but with circular volume buttons.

There are three camera lenses on the rear – like the current Pro models – though the renders show the lenses almost flat to the surface and without the square camera housing surrounding them. Prosser says the device will be titanium and the renders also show a punch hole front camera.

Apple was granted a patent suggesting it is exploring under-display Touch ID. In the filing, Apple details how the current iPhone design features the imaging sensor next to the display, rather than being embedded into it. The core of this patent, then, discusses how this imaging sensor could be joined with the display in order to enable the next iteration of Touch ID.

An investors report from JPMorgan Chase suggested the iPhone 14 Pro models will be made from titanium alloy and supplied by Hon Hai of Foxconn. The analyst report did not specify whether just the chassis or the metallic band around the edge of the iPhone will be titanium. It’s likely the front and the back will remain glass, of course.

Other models in the iPhone 14 series are expected to feature aluminum alloy and stainless steel frames, the report noted.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via AppleInsider), the top-tier iPhone 14 models will come with a 48-megapixel sensor. Kuo said in a note to investors that he believed the devices would offer a wide angle camera with an 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS image sensor. He also said the new sensor would support 8K.