LBank Exchange Will List Cryptostone (CPS) on July 25, 2022 – Press release Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

PRESS RELEASE. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jul. 24, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Cryptostone (CPS) on July 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CPS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022.

Aiming towards decentralization, equity and balance, Cryptostone (CPS) builds an innovative, fully anonymous and no KYC blockchain financial ecosystem, which consists of crypto payment gateway, centralized crypto exchange, ICO launchpad, decentralized crypto exchange, decentralized worldwide stock market, wallet, public blockchain network, and its native CPS token. The CPS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Cryptostone

Cryptostone is a disruptive innovation and a fully anonymous and no KYC blockchain financial ecosystem where users can use its crypto payment gateway on their website to provide an alternative payment method for their customers. With its centralized exchange, users can trade easily and anonymously in a safe way while with its decentralized exchange they can even launch their exchange and trade in a fully decentralized and peer-to-peer way.

Decentralized Worldwide Stock Market is another platform that is provided by Cryptostone to facilitate fundraising events to its customers, which makes the fundraising and investment process inclusive and accessible based on decentralized listing & delisting by blockchain consensus.

In addition, there’s a blockchain crowdfunding platform on which users can buy ICO tokens and coins with fiat or other cryptocurrencies. This platform supports automatic distribution mechanisms and crypto payment gateways. Cryptostone also provides a multi-platform wallet (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, IOS) to create and manage the accounts, transactions, assets, and the other functionalities which are provided by the ecosystem.

Cryptostone developed its own main-net dedicated to keeping all transaction records. It provides a lot of features for users, and may tokenize any asset on the blockchain. So any companies and startups can tokenize their securities with Cryptostone platform. Furthermore, the platform can also provide them the services of whitepaper and business plan advice, and implementation of tokenizing their assets.

About CPS Token

CPS is the native token of Cryptostone ecosystem that can be used in a variety of ways, such as allowing users to trade and pay fewer fees on its exchange. The total supply of CPS is 29 billion (i.e. 29,000,000,000) tokens, of which 14% is allocated for supply reserve, 20% is provided for public sale, 4.5% is provided for private sale, another 4.5% is allocated to the advisor, 20% is provided for ecosystem, 16% will be used for marketing, 17.5% is allocated to the team, and the rest 3.5% is provided for rewards.

The CPS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022, investors who are interested in Cryptostone investment can easily buy and sell CPS on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of CPS token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

