What Elon Musk believes is Tesla's true competitor – Not a Tesla App

“Above the Fray, You Have No Fear Though an army encamp against me, my heart shall not fear; though war rise up against me, yet I will be confident.”

Channeling his inner-Sun Tzu, Elon Musk recently admitted that he is undeterred and unaffected by any car manufacturers currently producing electric vehicles.

Instead of focusing on the direct competition, he appears to have set his sights on the most valuable company in the world (as determined by market cap).

Viewing an oil company as his direct competition is no accident. Rather than focus on the threats of a Sony/Honda partnership, domestic challengers like the Ford Mustang Mach-E (which was praised by Musk in 2019), or the steadily improving European EV products like the VW ID.4 or more expensive BMW iX xDrive50, Musk has chosen to instead focus on businesses that operate in direct contradiction to his views on climate change.

Congratulations on the Mach E! Sustainable/electric cars are the future!! Excited to see this announcement from Ford, as it will encourage other carmakers to go electric too.

An ardent climate change advocate, Elon Musk (and Tesla) have spent the last 16+years developing products that reduce or eliminate the need for reliance on fossil fuels.

Rated in the top 5 of solar installers (based on market share), Tesla’s solar panels have become increasingly popular. In addition, Tesla’s battery storage solutions have enabled renewable energy sources (and residential customers) to store excess energy.

Tesla’s moves could be, in some ways, considered similar to an energy conglomerate like Aramco (consolidating energy solutions into a variety of subsidiaries). It seems, based on the trajectory of US electric vehicle purchases (and government regulation), that a drop in Aramco’s market cap is inevitable (in the future).

Whether Tesla will be the one to dethrone them remains to be seen as more EV manufacturers enter the market and bring competitive options and pricing to a currently narrow field of available EVs, but Tesla certainly has the advantage here.

Indeed I did.

However, I also think that Tesla has the potential to be the most valuable company ever.

When Tesla’s market cap, making sustainable energy products, exceeds that of Aramco, producing fossil fuels, you know the future will be good for Earth.

The first images of FSD Beta 10.13 have begun to surface.

Tesla’s latest FSD Beta is currently being tested by employees before it’s released to the public later this week.

There are many expected improvements in this update, including solving more complex turns that include a median.

However, one change that hasn’t been talked about until now is the car’s improved path visualization. The vehicle’s path that is shown on the screen will now go much further out.

In prior updates, the vehicle’s planned path may only go out the length of a couple of cars. This could sometimes lead to confusion if the vehicle decides to take a path that does not correspond to the vehicle’s navigation.

As we can see in these new images, the vehicle’s intended path now goes out much further. Judging by these two images, the path goes out about as far as the rest of the visualizations.

Although the vehicle can change its path as it gets closer and encounters potential obstacles, this will give beta testers a much better understanding of the vehicle’s intentions.

On July 5th Elon Musk said that the “3am oil” was being burned in order to get Beta 10.13 out the door.

About a week later he said that the beta was going out to employees and the public release should be soon.

The latest information we have on the release of FSD Beta 10.13 is that it will be available “this week.”

Last night Elon said via Twitter that the software will be ready “maybe end of this week.” Since it was Saturday night, it’s not exactly clear which week Elon was referring to, but it looks like we may be in for at least a little more waiting before the first testers start receiving the latest beta.

Maybe end of this week. Team is working hard on it.

This article seeks to answer the most frequently asked questions about Tesla’s Full-Self Driving Beta Program. It will answer questions about how to get selected for the program, how to improve your safety score and when it will become available for wider release.

FSD is Tesla’s proprietary self-driving software that is improved by collecting data from Tesla’s network of over 100,000 beta testers.

FSD Beta allows Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system. Since this is the Beta program, drivers must remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.

As of July 2022, there are over 100,000 Tesla drivers enrolled in the FSD Beta program in the U.S. and Canada.

As of July 2022, Tesla reported that its fleet of customers driving with the FSD Beta software has surpassed 35 million miles driven.

Tesla currently allows FSD Beta for cars in the U.S. and Canada. Tesla plans to launch the program in Europe later this year.

Tesla’s FSD package has consistently increased in price over the years. Most recently in January 2022, Tesla increased the cost from a one-time payment of $10,000 to $12,000.

The software is also available as a monthly subscription for $99 if you have Advanced Autopilot or $199 if you have basic Autopilot.

The subscription price is only available if you have FSD hardware 3.0 or above.

If you have purchased FSD capability and have FSD hardware 2.0 or 2.5, you are eligible to receive a complimentary installation of Tesla’s FSD computer (hardware 3.0).

A complimentary hardware upgrade to the FSD computer is not available for Full Self-Driving capability subscribers; however, you may be eligible to upgrade for $1,000.00 plus applicable tax, which includes installation.

You must be a FSD user (paid in full or by subscription) and live in a supported region to request access to the Beta program.

You can request by tapping on Controls > Autopilot > “Request Full Self Driving Beta”, and accept the terms and conditions. You will need to meet Safety Score minimums over a certain period before Tesla gives you access to the beta.

You can view your Safety Score in the app and we have seen Tesla add beta testers with a score of 95 and above. However, Tesla does not add additional testers continuously, and it may take a week or months of having a score above 95 before you’re given access to the beta.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that you will receive the FSD Beta even if you have a high Safety Score as Tesla only adds additional testers when needed.

Though requirements change over time and vary depending on region, the current requirements for the Beta test include getting a 95-100 Safety Score over a monitoring period of seven days.

There are five safety categories that Tesla actively uses to measure the safety score of a driver. Your performance in each category is compared to the median of Tesla’s fleet.

These are the five categories in order of weighted average score:

You can also read more about how to improve your safety score.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, starting in 2022, Tesla FSD will be available to all Americans and Canadians, regardless of their Safety Score.

Elon said in early 2022 that Tesla is aiming to release FSD Beta in Europe by the end of the year.

You can read our article about all FSD visualizations and their meanings to get a better understanding of FSD Beta.

