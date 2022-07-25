AMC Networks Streaming Services Ended 2021 With 9 Million Paid Subscribers – Media Play News – Media Play News

Ads

Erik Gruenwedel

February 16, 2022

AMC Networks Feb. 16 said it ended fiscal 2021 with 9 million paid subscribers across its direct-to-consumer platforms that include Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK (formerly Urban Movie Channel) and AMC+. That compares with 6 million combined subs at the end of fiscal 2020.

ALLBLK and Acorn TV come from AMC’s $65 million acquisition of home entertainment distributor RLJ Entertainment in 2018.

Last year, AMC launched branded AMC+ premium subscription bundle in Canada and Australia on Apple TV channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. The media company also expanded key franchises with renewal of “Fear the Walking Dead” for an eighth season, commencement of production of “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” and greenlight of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.”

“2021 was a strong, pivotal year for AMC Networks,” Matt Blank, interim CEO, said in a statement. “We ended the year with … a significant [streaming subscribers] milestone driven by the strength of our brands and the depth of content within each of our offerings.”

AMC expanded its over-the-top video platforms with the acquisition of global anime content distributor Sentai and the HIDIVE anime streaming service.

“We deepened our position as a global leader in targeted streaming,” Blank said.

