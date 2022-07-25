NASA: Asteroid 2.5 times the height of Empire State Building to pass Earth on Jan 18 – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Does the universe, asteroids, comets, space, earth, moon, Mars excite you? Scientists all over the world are being kept busy trying to unravel the secrets of the universe in a desperate attempt to make sure humanity survives and prospers. However, there are too many dangers to Earth and asteroids are amongst the most destructive as they have the power to destroy our planet. As per the latest information by NASA, a large asteroid is said to be heading towards Earth on January 18, 2022. As per a report by earthsky.org this asteroid is classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid by NASA due to its size (around 3,280 feet) and relatively close approach to the Earth – just a little movement here or there and it will be heading straight towards a collision with the Earth.

It is massive, around two-and-a-half times the height of the Empire State Building. However, it can be noted that there is nothing to fear from this asteroid labeled as (7482) 1994 PC1 as it most likely going to safely pass the planet. For the uninitiated, asteroids, comets, and meteoroids are large rocks in space that orbit the Sun and occasionally vary their orbits due to the gravitational attraction of planets.

When these space rocks do collide with any planet, it’s usually a disaster. That’s why, even when an asteroid with a diameter of more than 150 metres approaches Earth, NASA classifies it as a potentially hazardous asteroid and monitors it closely.

Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 was discovered on August 9, 1994 by Robert McNaught at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia. According to EarthSky, the asteroid’s closest approach to Earth will occur at 4:51 p.m. EST (21:51 UTC) on January 18, 2022. The asteroid is traveling at 43,754 miles per hour (19.56 kilometers per second) relative to Earth and will pass 1.2 million miles (1.93 million km) from Earth, or about 5.15 times the Earth-moon distance, which is safe enough but difficult to observe easily with a small backyard telescope.

Other than Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 several other asteroids are also likely to pass Earth in the month of January. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has reported that as many as five asteroids are coming towards the Earth. Check the list below:

1. 2014 YE15: It is a 24 feet around 7m in diameter comet and will pass within 4.6 million miles (7.4 million km) of Earth on January 6 .

2. 2020 AP1: It is only 13 feet (4m) in diameter and will pass Earth on January 7, at 1.08 million miles.

3. Asteroid 2013 YD48: It is again one of the biggest asteroids coming near to Earth this month and is set to pass within 3.48 million miles of Earth on January 11. According to NASA, it is approximately 340 feet (104m) wide which makes it bigger than Big Ben. Though it is not a dangerous object, but can be a matter of concern if it inches towards the Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71641205082254

source