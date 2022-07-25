Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can SpaceX Take the DOGE Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Ads

DOGE is rising on a new Tweet from Elon Musk

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Friday thanks to a new Tweet from Elon Musk.

Musk, a long-time advocate for DOGE, Tweeted today that holds of the crypto will soon be able to use it for SpaceX purchase. That includes merchandise from the rocket company. He also notes that Dogecoin can already be used to buy merchandise from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

This news has Dogecoin heading higher today as it bucks the trend of the larger crypto market. That comes alongside a heavy trading volume of $1,155,472,777 over the last 24 hours, which is an 85.6% increase.

Let’s dive into the latest price predictions for Dogecoin below that lovers of the crypto are going to want to note.

Each of these price predictions has Dogecoin heading higher than the roughly 8 cents it’s trading for today.

DOGE is up 4.5% over the previous 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.

