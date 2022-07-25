Can SolSea become the YouTube for NFTs and take on OpenSea? [VIDEO] – CryptoSlate

Ads

Solana NFT marketplace SolSea relaunched its Reborn platform last month with a goal to become the YouTube for NFTs

In this exclusive interview with SolSea founder Mr. Vito, we talk about Solana NFTs, the utility of NFTs, music’s role in crypto, and the future of NFT interaction. SolSea launched their new Reborn platform last month and is moving towards a new type of NFT marketplace. SolSea’s goal is to become the YouTube of the NFT world, and Vito explains how he plans to do it.

Vitomir Jevremović, a.k.a. “Mr. Vito” is the founder and CEO of All-Art Protocol, VR-All-Art & SolSea NFT marketplace, with a background in both development and business. He has been creating VR, AR, web, blockchain, and mobile apps in the fields of marketing, culture, and education.

Liam first got into crypto by mining Dogecoin after hours at his video production company in 2013. Since then he has become a ‘blockchain maximalist’ and subsequently, a web3 strategic consultant.

