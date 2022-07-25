Why Shiba Inu Price May Skyrocket In Next Few Weeks? – CoinGape

Ads

While Shiba Inu is still on the surge in 2022, Microsoft’s latest tweet has created abuzz with speculation within the SHIB community. In addition to Microsoft rumor, Steven Cooper just announced a Billion Shiba Inu burn. SHIB has already announced its future projects like ‘Shiberse’ and the coin is also getting a positive response from the tech giants.

The SHIB community is buzzing with multiple theories over a recent Microsoft tweet.

There are two types of dogs on Teams meetings.

— Microsoft (@Microsoft) February 10, 2022

The tech giant’s this tweet went viral over the internet and the lead developer of SHIB, Shytoshi Kusama responded to it with a GIF arousing curiosity. The speculation is that Microsoft may be referring to two Dog based popular meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

#shibarmy https://t.co/3NNUWAM2SQ pic.twitter.com/swQlifinZG

— Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) February 10, 2022

This tweet comes after SHIB recently announced its own ‘Shiberse’ while Last month, Microsoft announced that it will be buying the video game company, Activision Blizzard, in an all-cash $68.7 billion deal.

Microsoft Team replied to this via their twitter handle and again may have referred to Dog Meme coins.



Teams calls are 10x better when dogs are involved.

— Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) February 10, 2022

A theory has gone out on the internet that Microsoft’s tweet can be a reference to the popular self-claimed DOGE-killer. However, some have also predicted a potential partnership between the two.

Meanwhile, SHIB community is also getting help and momentum from the SHIB burning in order to boost demand of SHIB tokens. Steven Cooper, who is the owner of the organization that makes substantial SHIB burns regularly. Today announced that they have already burned 250 Billion and added to dead wallet. Another 1 Billion SHIB token burn will take place next week.

Almost 259 BILLION #shib coins have been added to the dead wallet by the community as a whole. Next week we’ll burn over a BILLION more between all the burn initiatives going on. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re not doing great things here. #shibarmy

— Steven Cooper (@iamstevencooper) February 10, 2022

Though in past Steven has not given a specific time regarding the burns this time he has clearly stated the next burn period.

As per reports, Steven’s company Bigger Entertainment itself began to send SHIB tokens to one of the dead wallets. Significantly, Cooper isn’t the only Shiba Inu enthusiast who is committed to reducing the total supply of the meme cryptocurrency.

Last week, around 300 million Shiba Inu coins were burnt by the community.

In the last 7 days, there have been a total of 313,244,633 $SHIB tokens burned and 77 transactions. #shibarmy

— Shibburn (@shibburn) February 6, 2022

