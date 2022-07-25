Meet Jana Bezuidenhout as Errol Musk confirms second child with stepdaughter – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Ads

Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has confirmed he’s welcomed a second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol welcomed the baby girl with Jana in 2019 but it took three years for the official announcement to be made.

So, who is Jana Bezuidenhout? Here’s everything we know about her, including age and family.

Errol Musk has revealed he fathered a second child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, the daughter of Errol’s ex-wife Heide Bezuidenhout.

Speaking to The Sun on Wednesday, he said: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

Errol said Jana’s pregnancy wasn’t “planned” and they are no longer living together due to their age difference.

He continued: “It’s not practical. She’s 35. Eventually, if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me. Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while but there’s a big gap – and that gap is going to show itself.”

The New York Post reports Errol and Jana are already parents to five-year-old boy Elliot Rush, whom they welcomed in 2017.

Jana Bezuidenhout was born on March 11, 1988 and is the daughter of Errol Musk’s ex-wife Heide Bezuidenhout. Jana’s biological father died in a car accident in 1992.

She was four years old when Errol and Heide tied the knot. Jana also has another sibling, whose identity is unconfirmed at this time. Jana was raised in South Africa where she lived with her stepfather, mother and their half-siblings.

An Instagram account under Jana’s name has 68 posts and almost 1.5k followers but the last social media post dates to April 2018. Jana has described herself as “mother, soft, artistic” in her Instagram bio.

The Sun notes Jana changed her Facebook relationship status to “in a relationship” but did not reveal the identity of her partner at the time.

Errol is a father of seven children. He was married to Maye Haldeman Musk from 1970 to 1979 and they welcomed three kids – Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

Errol then married Jana’s mother, Heide, and they had two children together. Heide already had two kids from her former relationship. They separated after an 18-year marriage.

As explained above, the Musk patriarch is also a father of two kids with Jana.

