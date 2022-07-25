OnePlus 7 and 7T are finally getting Android 12 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Yordan 01 July 2022

OnePlus Android

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T are the company phones in line for an Android 12 upgrade, the company revealed. The beta was previously halted, but now the Oxygen OS 12 Open Beta 1 is again available for download.

The beta version brings all new Android 12 features and is available to anyone with a OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone.

Any user who’s running Oxygen OS 11.0.7.1 or 11.0.8.1 can try the beta but they need at least 4 GB of free storage. The good news is if it doesn’t work out well for you, you can easily roll back to the Android 11 build.

Oxygen OS 12 beta 1 will bring these features to all OnePlus 7 phones: