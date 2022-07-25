OnePlus 7 and 7T are finally getting Android 12 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Yordan 01 July 2022
OnePlus Android
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T are the company phones in line for an Android 12 upgrade, the company revealed. The beta was previously halted, but now the Oxygen OS 12 Open Beta 1 is again available for download.
The beta version brings all new Android 12 features and is available to anyone with a OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone.
Any user who’s running Oxygen OS 11.0.7.1 or 11.0.8.1 can try the beta but they need at least 4 GB of free storage. The good news is if it doesn’t work out well for you, you can easily roll back to the Android 11 build.
Oxygen OS 12 beta 1 will bring these features to all OnePlus 7 phones:
- Games
- Dark mode
- Shelf
- Work-Life Balance
- Gallery
- Canvas AOD
- Accessibility
why wifi its not working normally after oxygen os 12 beta on my Oneplus 7T? it is very slow,before upgrade it was about 100-110mbs now it hits 1mbs!!!
That's rubbish – Oneplus has been rolling out updates on a frequent basis, more frequent than what Samsung did when I still had one. My OP7T is now 2.5 years old and with the now possible upgrade to And12 it will be fit for quite some more time….
What stopped me is that Ch!na is immoral dictatorship. Do you know they killed tens of thousand of people pets in Shanghai during lockdown? If someone got covid was forced to quarantine in a covid camp, but if had cat or dog, the pet was killed by go…
