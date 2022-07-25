Samsung Galaxy S25 to debut with an entirely new SoC tailor-made for Galaxy phones – Notebookcheck.net

While Samsung technically has been using in-house silicon to power its Galaxy phones, not all phones are created equal thanks to the Exynos/Snapdragon divide, which has been getting increasingly wide of late. A report from earlier said that Samsung planned to develop SoCs tailor-made for Galaxy phones. South Korean news outlet The Korea Economic Daily and popular leaker Ice Universe have now shed more light on it.
Samsung plans to start developing the unnamed SoC in 2023 and have it ship out in 2025 with the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. Exactly how this chipset differs from Exynos SKUs remains to be seen. Most high-end Exynos SoCs developed to date were exclusive to Samsung’s flagship products. Even the lower end of the stack was largely restricted to Samsung’s ecosystem, with a few odd SKUs making their debut alongside Chinese phones.
It also paints a grim picture about the prospects of future Exynos SKUs, as Samsung could put them on hold, or even scrap them entirely. It wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing, as the Galaxy S experience would stay (nearly) the same worldwide. It will also give Samsung some time to reassess its mobile AP division and iron out the glaring problems that caused its downfall, to begin with.
