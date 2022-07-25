The Google Stock Split Happens Today – InvestorPlace

Ads

The split will likely make GOOG stock much more attractive to retail investors

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) stock is advancing 1.2% in early trading. The Google stock split is slated to occur after the market closes today.

Under the terms of the split, the owners of Alphabet’s stock will receive 20 shares of Alphabet for each share that they currently own. As a result, the price of GOOG stock will be about 5% of its current level.

In the wake of the Google stock split, retail investors will be able to purchase each share of GOOG stock for a much lower price than they currently can. As a result, Alphabet may become much more attractive to many of these investors.

In June, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) split. Since its June 6 split, AMZN stock has fallen about 10%, while SHOP stock has also dropped roughly 10% since splitting on June 29. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) announced on June 10 that it would on Aug. 4 seek permission from its shareholders to carry out a 3-for-1 split. Since the automaker made that announcement, its shares have climbed roughly 5%.

Since Alphabet announced its stock split on Feb. 2, GOOG stock has sunk about 12%.

In recent, separate notes to investors, “Cowen’s John Blackledge, Evercore’s Mark Mahaney, JPMorgan’s Doug Anmuth and UBS’s Lloyd Walmsley all reiterated ‘buy’ ratings on Alphabet shares during the past month,” InvestorPlace Contributor David Moadel reported on July 14. He added that, “The price targets set for the stock were $3,000 for Blackledge, $3,300 for Mahaney, $2,800 for Anmuth and $2,650 for Walmsley.”

In my own June 23 column on Alphabet, I wrote that: “Alphabet is much less vulnerable to economic issues and competition than its peers,” while the company’s self-driving unit, Waymo, “should boost Alphabet over the long-term.”

With today’s stock split, this still holds true. Despite the potential for increased attention from retail traders, Alphabet stock’s overall narrative should stay the same.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been GE, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer.

