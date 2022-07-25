Nothing Phone (1): Apple iPhone 12 prices slashed after the launch of “Nothing”, phones now selling at Xiaomi prices – DNP INDIA

Ads

Nothing Phone (1): The Apple iPhone 12 has a lot of supporters. People have varied obsessions with the iPhone, but the iPhone 12 issue is unique. Due to this, the Apple iPhone 12 is listed among the top-selling smartphones. However, the budget conscious people find it difficult to afford an iPhone. But now that the opportunity has presented itself, purchasing an iPhone 12 is simple.

The price of the iPhone 12 64GB model is significantly reduced after the launch of Nothing Phone (1) during the massive sale now taking place on Flipkart. Additionally, it offers Exchange Value. In other words, you can return an old phone for exchange value if you have one. The iPhone costs Rs 59,999 after the discount, but you may exchange your old phone for a new one for Rs 12,500.

The condition of the old phone will, however, determine its exchange value. You can also take advantage of significant savings if you hold an HDFC credit card. By using your HDFC credit card to make your purchase, you can also earn an immediate discount of Rs 4000. Additionally, you have the choice of No-Cost EMI. In other words, you won’t be required to pay interest on an EMI transaction.

The iPhone 12 comes with an XDR Super AMOLED display option. There is a dual camera configuration included as well. There is a 12 megapixel primary camera option. Because it has an XDR display, this phone has the best display available. Its design is also fairly distinctive.

Apple iPhone 12 significations

