NASA asteroid mission on hold due to late software delivery – Phys.org

Ads

Click here to sign in with or

Forget Password?

Learn more

share this!

444

18

Share

Email

June 25, 2022

By SETH BORENSTEIN

NASA put an asteroid mission on hold Friday, blaming the late delivery of its own navigation software.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1449240174198-2’); });

The Psyche mission to a strange metal asteroid of the same name was supposed to launch this September or October. But the agency’s Jet Propulsion Lab was several months late delivering its software for navigation, guidance and control—a crucial part of any spacecraft. Engineers “just ran out of time” to test it, officials said Friday.

Now the space agency is going to step back, and an independent review will look at what went wrong, when the spacecraft could launch again and even if it should go ahead, NASA planetary sciences chief Lori Glaze said.

NASA has already spent $717 million on Psyche and its projected total cost, including the rocket to launch it, is $985 million. The small car-sized spacecraft was originally supposed to arrive at its asteroid in 2026 after a journey of more than 1 billion miles.

Now that the software has been delivered, there’s no known problems with the spacecraft except “we just haven’t been able to test it,” said Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the Psyche mission lead scientist.

“There is that one challenge we couldn’t overcome in time to launch in 2022 with confidence,” she said.

There are still at least two launch opportunities next year and more in 2024 to get to the asteroid that sits in the belt between Mars and Jupiter, said JPL Director Laurie Leshin. That means Psyche wouldn’t arrive at its asteroid until 2029 or 2030.

But calculating launch times is complicated because the mission needs the proper sunlight conditions and the asteroid “is spinning like a rotisserie chicken instead of like a top,” Elkins-Tanton said.

Two other small missions were going to ride along on the SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket and NASA is looking at what will happen to those.

Psyche is just the latest in NASA’s fleet of asteroid-exploring spacecrafts. Osiris-Rex is on the way back to Earth with rubble from the asteroid Bennu. Last year, NASA launched the ships Lucy and Dart to explore other space rocks and test if a rocket could knock off course an asteroid heading smack into Earth.

Explore further NASA’s Psyche spacecraft starts processing at Kennedy Space Center

0

0

0

0

0

Ads

Explore further© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.FacebookTwitterEmailFeedback to editors1 hour ago1 hour ago3 hours agoJul 22, 2022Jul 22, 20221 hour ago1 hour ago1 hour ago1 hour ago1 hour ago1 hour ago1 hour ago27 minutes ago31 minutes ago40 minutes ago45 minutes ago45 minutes ago51 minutes agoMore from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion May 05, 2022Aug 25, 2021Jan 06, 2022Apr 04, 2022Mar 07, 2022Dec 20, 20211 hour ago8 hours agoJul 20, 2022Jul 15, 2022Jul 14, 2022Jul 13, 2022Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use our contact form . For general feedback, use the public comments section below (please adhere to guidelines ).Please select the most appropriate category to facilitate processing of your requestThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.Your email address is usedto let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient’s address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.

Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we’ll never share your details to third parties.



Medical research advances and health news

The latest engineering, electronics and technology advances

The most comprehensive sci-tech news coverage on the web

This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our and .

source