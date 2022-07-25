Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic corroborates previous diagrams – AppleInsider

Ads

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be slightly thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro Max — and a new set of schematics aligns with previously leaked dimensions for the device.

A paper schematic was shared via Baidu and reposted on Twitter, which shows a printed-out schematic drawing of the “iPhone 14 Pro Max.” The dimensions are clearly printed and show a slight thickness increase over the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The schematic was tweeted by user ShrimpApplePro, which has a history of sharing Apple-related leaks.

When compared to previously leaked diagrams, the dimensions seem to line up. The numbers are near identical except for the device width, which was 77.58 mm versus 78.78 mm in the new schematic.

It isn’t clear why the two diagrams would have slightly different device widths. However, the new width is actually wider than the iPhone 13 Pro Max while the old width suggested a slightly thinner design.

Paper schematic of iPhone 14 Pro Max

Source: Baidu https://t.co/I3pSpqjspl pic.twitter.com/kdPIXgyy7q

New dimensions were also provided to include the camera bump thickness. The body thickness minus the camera bump is 7.85 mm. Include the camera bump and the body thickness is 12.02 mm, which means the camera bump is over 4 mm thick.

That large camera bump isn’t a surprise, but leaks released just before the iPhone 13 was announced suggested Apple would get rid of the camera bump. These leaked diagrams show that Apple is clearly keeping it around.

Apple is expected to announce the “iPhone 14 Pro Max” during an Apple Event in September. It is expected to include a new iPhone 14 Max in place of the “mini” device to provide users with a new large size that isn’t a pro model.

The provenance of the diagrams isn’t clear.

This is all good news to me. My favorite iPhones to date is a tie between the 4/4s and 5/5s. So if the 14 will just resemble an upsized 4, I’m good with that. Jony has been amazing, but ever since the 6 up to the 11, these phones have been slippery and hard to pick up off a table and hold because of the rounded sides. I’ve actually dropped them many times where with the 4-5s I never dropped them once. So I welcome the thicker size as that will allow for a better grip and hopefully a bigger, longer lasting battery. I’m definitely upgrading my 11 Pro Max. It’s battery health is down to 89% 😱

kidrock2199 said: This is all good news to me. My favorite iPhones to date is a tie between the 4/4s and 5/5s. So if the 14 will just resemble an upsized 4, I’m good with that. Jony has been amazing, but ever since the 6 up to the 11, these phones have been slippery and hard to pick up off a table and hold because of the rounded sides. I’ve actually dropped them many times where with the 4-5s I never dropped them once. So I welcome the thicker size as that will allow for a better grip and hopefully a bigger, longer lasting battery. I’m definitely upgrading my 11 Pro Max. It’s battery health is down to 89% 😱 Might as well wait till the 15 that way you get usb-c.

Might as well wait till the 15 that way you get usb-c.

I hope they go with just a pill for the notch.

Too many articles on iPhone 14 PRO/MAX; what about iPhone 14 MAX ? Will it have Pill or same notch as iPhone 13th ?

kidrock2199 said: This is all good news to me. My favorite iPhones to date is a tie between the 4/4s and 5/5s. So if the 14 will just resemble an upsized 4, I’m good with that. Jony has been amazing, but ever since the 6 up to the 11, these phones have been slippery and hard to pick up off a table and hold because of the rounded sides. I’ve actually dropped them many times where with the 4-5s I never dropped them once. So I welcome the thicker size as that will allow for a better grip and hopefully a bigger, longer lasting battery. I’m definitely upgrading my 11 Pro Max. It’s battery health is down to 89% 😱 I have a 12, and my battery health is 81% 🤕🪫

I have a 12, and my battery health is 81% 🤕🪫

