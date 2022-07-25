Rumours of Fleetwood Mac tribute comes to Kirby Center – Rock 107

Ads

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac tribute comes to Kirby Center!



June 19, 2022 (Wilkes-Barre, PA) – Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the F.M. Kirby Center on October 19 performing the iconic Rumours album note-for-note and in its entirety, plus a special set celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box Office, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

Tickets: $36.00, $46.00 and $56.00 plus fees





