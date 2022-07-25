Is Google Stock Undervalued Or Overvalued? Not Close To Undervalued Yet (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Seeking Alpha

Ads

Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock’s massive run has finally ended with the release of its FQ1 earnings, which spurred its recent sell-off. However, a closer inspection of its price action unveiled stunning clues to the massive bull trap that formed after its FQ4 earnings and its stock-split announcement. The market makers have been biding their time to thrash GOOGL stock after drawing in the last of the buyers through the stock-split release.

As the digital advertising leader, Google has been hit hard by the macro headwinds as advertisers pulled back on spending. The weakness was felt throughout its business, even though Google Cloud remains robust. However, Google Cloud’s unprofitability will not be sufficient to overcome the headwinds in its ad verticals in the near term.

Our price action analysis indicates a near-term bottom. However, we must caution that GOOGL stock has lost its prized 50-week moving average and thus moved into “negative flow,” indicating decisive bearish momentum. Therefore, more conservative investors may wish to wait for a re-test of the current support level before adding exposure.

GOOGL stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 18.46x, well below its 10Y mean of 23.18x. However, we think the market has de-rated GOOGL stock due to the current headwinds and much slower growth moving forward. Google is unlikely to match its revenue CAGR over the past ten years as it adapts to a slower growth environment moving forward. Therefore, taking a 20% haircut from its 10Y mean P/E to account for these headwinds suggests GOOGL stock is fairly valued now.

As a result, we reiterate our Buy rating on GOOGL stock.

Google revenue change % and EBIT change % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Google revenue change % and EBIT change % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

The headwinds that have engulfed the digital ads industry in 2022 are significant. MoffettNathanson emphasized: “We have not seen a collective set of headwinds for advertisers like this since the early 1980s.” Therefore, Google and its peers are arguably navigating some of their most significant challenges to maintain its revenue growth cadence after a fantastic 2020-21.

GroupM estimates that global digital ad spending is expected to increase by 13% in 2022, with digital advertising accounting for 67% of total spending. However, it cautioned: “Once you are two-thirds of the industry, it’s really hard to grow.”

Therefore, we are not surprised that the consensus estimates have been revised further since its FQ1 earnings release. As a result, Google is expected to post revenue growth of just 5.4% in FQ2, continuing an alarming trend of decline from FQ1. However, its deceleration is expected to reach a nadir by the end of FY22 as it moves back into double-digit growth in FY23.

Ads

Google EBITDA change % and GAAP EPS change % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Google EBITDA change % and GAAP EPS change % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

As a result, Google’s profitability has also been impacted. As seen above, its EBITDA and GAAP EPS growth are expected to reach an inflection point by the end of FY22. We believe it’s reasonable as advertisers recalibrate their spending, given the risks of a recession and a marked slowdown in consumer spending. Therefore, a near-term re-rating in GOOGL stock seems increasingly challenging. But, it’s also important to note that the market is forward-looking. Therefore, if Google can continue to execute well and meet/beat the lower bar set by the Street, a re-rating could come sooner than expected.

GOOGL stock NTM normalized P/E and NTM FCF yields % (TIKR)

GOOGL stock NTM normalized P/E and NTM FCF yields % (TIKR)

GOOGL stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 18.46x, well below its 10Y mean of 23.18x. Its NTM FCF yield of 5.54% also seems robust compared to its 10Y mean of 4.28%. Therefore, GOOGL stock has been de-rated significantly by the market, which could surprise some long-term investors.

However, we think the market is adjusting its expectations for Google as its growth slows moving forward. eMarketer had previously estimated that Google’s digital ads market share could be reduced by the rise of Amazon (AMZN). Furthermore, the rise of TikTok (BDNCE) poses a challenge to YouTube, as its global ad revenue is expected to triple in 2022 from $4B to $12B.

Google posted a 10Y revenue CAGR of 21.1%. It’s improbable for Google to match those gains moving forward as its growth slows over time. Therefore, the de-rating by the market makes sense, given its new realities, exacerbated by the macro headwinds.

Despite that, we don’t think GOOGL stock is overvalued, as the de-rating occurred. Moreover, to account for its slowing growth, we take a 20% haircut from its 10Y P/E mean of 23.18x, implying a reduced P/E of 18.54x. Therefore, we think GOOGL stock seems fairly valued now.

GOOGL stock price chart (TradingView)

GOOGL stock price chart (TradingView)

Our price action analysis suggests a near-term bottom in GOOGL stock. However, GOOGL stock is now in negative flow, emblematic of a stock with clear bearish momentum. Nevertheless, we believe the current bottom could hold, but we are waiting for a re-test confirmation.

We have not observed a bear trap reversal signal that could support a robust bottoming process, which explains our caution. Notwithstanding, the subsequent intermediate support level implies a further downside of just 10%, which could mark its eventual bottom. Therefore, investors can pick the current bottom to add some shares and layer in at the $2K mark if it drops further.

We reiterate our Buy rating on GOOGL stock. However, our rating is predicated on successfully re-testing its current support zone. Therefore, investors are urged to monitor its price action carefully, given the bearish momentum.

We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:

24/7 access to our model portfolios

Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

Access to all our charts with specific entry points

Real-time chatroom support

Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!



This article was written by

I’m Jere Wang, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.

Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries.

Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups.

My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

source