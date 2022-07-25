Samsung is launching a new Galaxy M series smartphone on July 5 – Moneycontrol

Ads

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7

Invest Now

MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy

mutual Fund (MF) schemes.

Invest Now

Powered By

The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.

Invest Now

Visit this section to access live price and charts.

Invest Now

Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.

Learn More

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new affordable smartphone in its Galaxy M series in India. The phone in question is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and will be the most affordable 5G phone from the South Korean tech giant.

Get ready to laugh till you drop and… Shop! Tune in to Samsung live on 5th July, 12pm to know more. #UpForItAll #Samsung pic.twitter.com/leIvBswr5O

Samsung launched a 4G version of the Galaxy M13 back in May and the new Galaxy M13 5G will likely be the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company. This suggests that the Galaxy M13 5G’s price in India will fall in the sub-15K segment. According to a report by 91mobiles, the phone is expected to arrive in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source