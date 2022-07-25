Stimulus Checks: Which state approved a $5,500 cash payment? – Marca English

Ads

Alaskans Are Getting as Much as a $5,500 Stimulus Check from the State Government

Alaska State Government stepped up as the state with more money granted to their citizens.

The chances for a fourth stimulus check from the Biden Administration are gone.

Biden’s economic team didn’t seem convenient to keep granting checks due to inflation.

However, Alaska wanted to ease the inflationary pressure on its residents.

Alaskans are set to receive cash payments (stimulus checks) of $5,500.

The Alaska State Senate approved the $5,500 stimulus check with a 15-5 vote in favor of the legislation.

After the approval of the senate, the initiative is now in the House of Representatives.

Under the stimulus check, Alaska’s residents will receive a $1,300 check to ease the costs of their energy bills.

However, the Alaska Senate voted 10-9 on an extra dividend worth $4,200.

The state of Alaska will increase its dividend payments to $2.8 billion.

Some legislators believe the state House will reject the bill.

“We have all these conservative people that have been nickel and diming different bills, saying, ‘We’ve got to save money,'” said Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes.

Both chambers will have a conference committee to reach a new deal.

If the House doesn’t approve the stimulus check, it doesn’t mean Alaskans won’t have extra money granted.

The bill could pass. Nevertheless, the citizens of Alaska could see a lower amount of money.

“Last month, the Alaskan House of Representatives passed a budget that included the same $1,300 check, but a dramatically reduced dividend payment of $1,250,” 19fortyfive reported.

