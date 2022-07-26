Disney's The Ghost and Molly McGee Season 2 First Look Revealed at Comic-Con 2022 – ComicBook.com

Ads

By Rollin Bishop – July 23, 2022 01:45 pm EDT

In case you weren’t already aware, Disney‘s The Ghost and Molly McGee recently concluded its first season on Disney Channel. With a second season previously announced, fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news of what comes next for Molly (voiced by Ashly Burch) and Scratch (voiced by Dana Snyder) following the game-changing first season finale. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, a never-before-seen clip of a song from The Ghost and Molly McGee Season 2 was premiered — and Disney Channel provided ComicBook.com with the online exclusive.

In the clip, Scratch sings a song for the Ghost Council members that are now a bit lost after the shakeup in the Ghost World. “Enjoy Your Afterlife,” the song itself, was written by The Ghost and Molly McGee songwriter Rob Cantor. You can check out the full song for yourself embedded below:

“One of the many reasons we’re so excited about season two is that the Ghost World has been turned upside down!” said Bill Motz and Bob Roth, creators and executive producers of The Ghost and Molly McGee, of the new song. “With the Chairman gone, the Ghost Council looks to Scratch to ask what they should do with their afterlives. Naturally, Scratch has a musical answer…”

In addition to the video for the “Enjoy Your Afterlife” song, Disney Channel also provided several exclusive images from The Ghost and Molly McGee Season 2 — which you can check out below:

As noted above, The Ghost and Molly McGee recently concluded its first season and was previously renewed for a second. It stars Ashly Burch and Dana Snyder as Molly and Scratch, respectively. The series was created by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, who also serve as executive producers. Steve Loter also serves as executive producer. The show is produced by Disney Television Animation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated series right here.

