Binance CEO CZ Sues Bloomberg Subsidiary for Defamation – Crypto Briefing

Ads

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Bloomberg subsidiary Modern Media Company.

Binance chief Changpeng Zhao is taking Bloomberg’s Chinese subsidiary to court.

The Hong Kong Economic Times (HKET) reported the news today, confirming that Changpeng Zho will sue Bloomberg‘s Chinese-language subsidiary Modern Media Company.

The media company ran Bloomberg Businessweek‘s 250th issue with the title “Changpeng Zhao’s Ponzi Scheme.”

Zhao’s defense highlighted that Modern Media is an influential publication and argued that the cover title harmed his public image and caused distress and embarrassment. The firm has been asked to withdraw its defamatory comments against Zhao, issue a formal apology, and offer financial compensation including damages.

Neither Zhao nor Binance have commented on the allegations, though Zhao hinted at his involvement in the case by retweeting a post from Watcher Guru today.

Bloomberg seems to have partially satisfied Zhao’s concerns before the lawsuit was filed. Reports elsewhere suggest that some instances of the offending title were changed to “The Mysterious Changpeng Zhao” last week.

Furthermore, the offending title can only be seen on the Chinese edition of the cover. The English version of the cover featured the title “Can Crypto’s Richest Man Stand the Cold?”

This is not the first time that Zhao has sued a major news outlet; Binance sued Forbes in 2020 over an article that accused the firm of secretly working to funnel money and evade regulators. Binance dropped that lawsuit in early 2021 and later announced a $200 million investment in the media giant a year later.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this piece owned BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies.

The information on or accessed through this website is obtained from independent sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, but Decentral Media, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the timeliness, completeness, or accuracy of any information on or accessed through this website. Decentral Media, Inc. is not an investment advisor. We do not give personalized investment advice or other financial advice. The information on this website is subject to change without notice. Some or all of the information on this website may become outdated, or it may be or become incomplete or inaccurate. We may, but are not obligated to, update any outdated, incomplete, or inaccurate information.

You should never make an investment decision on an ICO, IEO, or other investment based on the information on this website, and you should never interpret or otherwise rely on any of the information on this website as investment advice. We strongly recommend that you consult a licensed investment advisor or other qualified financial professional if you are seeking investment advice on an ICO, IEO, or other investment. We do not accept compensation in any form for analyzing or reporting on any ICO, IEO, cryptocurrency, currency, tokenized sales, securities, or commodities.

See full terms and conditions.

Join more than 100,000 subscribers

source